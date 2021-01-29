“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.”
Colossians 3 23-24
When it comes to doing the work of the church I believe it is important to consider the ministries each one of us is involved in within the church. It is important to review how we serve Christ in our daily lives and most importantly how we serve God and the church. Therefore, while you contemplate the ministry or ministries you are involved in, or ministries you might be considering, I want to share a description I came across that addresses how to view ministry. The article puts into perspective how we are to view our call to serve God.
How can you tell the difference between a job and a ministry? Some Christians merely have a job(s) in the church. Others are involved in a ministry. There’s all the difference in the world!
If you are doing it because no one else will, it’s a job. If you are doing it to serve the Lord, it’s a ministry.
If you’re doing it just well enough to get by, it’s a job. If you’re doing it to the best of your ability, it’s a ministry.
If you’ll do it only so long as it doesn’t interfere with other activities, it’s a job. If you’re committed to staying with it even when it means letting go of other things, it’s a ministry.
If you do it because someone else said, “it needs to be done,” it’s a job. If you are doing it because you are convinced that it needs to be done, it’s a ministry.
It’s hard to get excited about a job. It’s almost impossible not to get excited about a ministry.
If your concern is success, it’s a job. If your concern is faithfulness, it’s a ministry.
People may say “well done” when you do your job. The Lord will say “well done” when you complete your ministry.
An average church is filled with people doing jobs. A great church is filled with people involved in ministry.
If God calls you to a ministry, for heaven’s sake, don’t treat it like a job.
If you have a job in the church, give it up and find a ministry—God doesn’t want us feeling stuck with a job, but excited, fulfilled, and faithful in ministry.
I invite you to take notice of how you serve God and the church. If the ministry you are involved in is fulfilling continue in that ministry, but if it is a job seek to find a ministry that you enjoy. And if there is a ministry that is lacking within the church there is always room to add more. We are all ministers called to serve God!
