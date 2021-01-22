The question has been asked in all facets of our understanding: Are you ready? Maybe in reference to losing power in your home during a storm. Are you ready just in case you run off the road traveling on these wintry North Dakota highways? For maybe a home burglary? A flat? Whatever the case may be, you can always ask, are you ready?
I believe the greatest question we need to ask ourselves is, “am I ready to meet the Lord?” The Bible speaks very plainly that, in one way or another, we will see Jesus and be judged to our eternity by him. To summarize, one day, Jesus will return to this Earth to gather those who are “saved” to himself. Those who have not obeyed his commandments and Gospel will be done away with in a terrible place called Hell. (2 Thessalonians 1:8-9.)
The way that everyone in times past has gone on to meet the Lord in eternity is through death. We will all face this, unless the Lord returns first. (Hebrews 9:27) The Bible tells us that we all will stand before the Lord (Revelation 20:11-15) and be judged to our eternities according to our actions.
Life is so short. So frail. So fleeting. So temporary and often too short. We never know when our last moment may be! So it begs the question: are you ready to meet the Lord? It sounds like a very scary question, and if you begin to ponder it, it is quite sobering. Where will I spend my eternity? In a beautiful place called Heaven with the one who gave his life, and was resurrected, so that I might have eternal life? Or will I spend it in a place of suffering and separation from the presence of God called Hell?
The good news is you do not have to wonder any more. You can be, as the old song says, “safe and secure from all alarm.” It goes on to explain how it is by “leaning on the everlasting arms” of Jesus! The Bible says today is the day of salvation! Today you can get your life and eternity straightened out with God! Jesus said we can be born again, made a new creation, in John 3:3-5, and the Apostle Peter explained that on the day of Pentecost in Acts 2:38!
My hope is, if you are not ready to meet the Lord in eternity, that today you get ready!
2 Corinthians 6:2 (ESV)
He says, “In a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helped you. Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
