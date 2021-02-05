I am encouraged by the following words of Sacred Scripture from 1 John 5:4-5, “The victory that conquers the world is our faith. Who indeed is the victor over the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” The troubles of the world, our nation, and our own lives may lead us to believe that we have been “conquered” and left without hope. That is simply not true. There is always hope. The One who gives hope is Jesus, the Son of God. The reason for Jesus’ coming was to restore hope lost due to our sin and failure to be obedient to God’s commandments. God the Father sent his Son in the hope that we would “listen to him”, and follow him, for he is the “way, the truth, and the life.” We may be tempted to think that simply turning the page of our calendar onto 2021 will solve our problems. It will not. Jesus can solve our problems in his way and in his time. Only our faith can bring about the change we seek in our world, nation, and families. God can transform our lives, but he needs our permission and cooperation. Let us begin today by following the example of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, who gave us a model of faith and cooperation with God’s plan at the Annunciation. She responded to Angel Gabriel message to be the Mother of God with the faith filled words, “Lord, I am your servant, let it be done unto me as you wish.” Gracious God, help us to be aware of your voice and your will throughout the day, so we can respond to you in faith, which ultimately conquers all doubt and all problems.
