Easter Sunday (Resurrection Sunday) is my favorite holiday of the year and not just because of the candy!
While, I also enjoy Christmas very much and I enjoy it even more as a parent. Yet, without the resurrection the story of Jesus’ coming that first Christmas is unable on its own to bring us joy or hope. Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday remind us the depth of Christmas. Jesus left heaven and lived among us for the purpose of dying so that we can be forgiven and saved. Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and the power of His great salvation which is available to all through grace alone and faith alone is the center of that salvation. The resurrection of Jesus is the reason I have the peace and assurance that I do. The fact that Jesus has raised from the dead is the very heart of Christianity and the Gospel rooted in historical reality. If we put our faith in Jesus, we can know that we will be raised from the dead. If we do not we remain slaves to sin and will eventually die due to sin, not just physically but spiritually. It is why have the ability to have hope and can even grieve differently knowing that Jesus has defeated death through His death and resurrection. Even in the midst of our society, which is desperately looking for new life, new ways to cope, survive and thrive. I would challenge all of us believers and non-believers to reengage with the power of the resurrection of Jesus. It is the power to be saved, healed, and delivered forever. If you are skeptical in any way, I would challenge you to research history, the Bible, and those that have experienced the transforming power of Jesus. It is truly “Evidence that Demands a Verdict” as author Lee Strobel who describes his journey from agnostic to now committed follower of Jesus. Wherever you are at today, I pray that this Easter season we will allow Jesus to take us further on our journey with Him; and that we will allow Him to transform us through the power of His resurrection into the new life He has for us. He is Risen indeed! Jesus has transformed many and wants to continue to transform all who follow Him and to transform you if you have not yet followed Him. Let the power of Jesus and His resurrection; bring resurrection power and transformation by coming to Him today if you have not!
