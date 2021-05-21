This week in Bowman all those appliances, limbs, old sofas and recliners are being picked up by the city. As a matter of fact, the washer at the parsonage has been leaking water and it was time to pack it up and set it out in the alley.
While Brenda and I were getting our washer out of the basement, you know what I noticed? Yes, there was a dryer in the basement that wasn’t working when we moved here three years ago!!
I thought we might as well put that old thing in the alley as well. We moved the “old leaky” washer and the “old doesn’t work” dryer outside with the hope that our city guys would see them and haul those two appliances away!
Guess what? They came today and now I can get the tiller and the lawn mower out of the shed…which is a good thing!!
Now you might just be wandering where I am heading with this so let me explain it to you. Each of us today have “items” in our basements and in our attics that just sit there doing nothing but being a reminder of times past.
That washer and dryer at one time were new and functioned the way they were made. Washing dirty clothes clean and the dryer drying them so they can be worn again!
We will, if we are not careful, allow the “items” to sit and sit and sit and not do a thing about clearing them out!
What are the “items” I am talking about? These “items” can be:
…hard feelings because of something that was said or done to us.
…an argument that happened and words that were spoken in anger.
…the loss of loved one.
…being made fun of or bullied.
…a grudge against someone.
I mean the list can go on and on. Perhaps you need to fill in that blank…what “items” do you have in the basement of your feelings and heart?
I want to encourage you today to get rid of your “trash”! These “items” that slowly take away the fabric of your being and causes you to literally die from the inside out!
Many years ago, I was there and to say the least it was exceedingly difficult especially when you have been hurt as a pastor! I literally had to force myself to get out of bed on Sundays to get ready for church. I cried many a tear while taking a shower crying out to God for help to get through church services.
I placed that hurt in the depths of my heart or into the basement. That hurt became so infected with dust and spiders that I almost couldn’t make it. I kept crying out to God and somewhere in my crying out He came and removed those “items” that had infected me.
There are times that each of us get depressed with all the goings on around us. We see so much hatred in our world today that it causes us to grieve!
I don’t know what is in your “basement” collecting dust, but God gave me a passage of scripture that found me where I was living and this is it: 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your anxiety upon him because he cares for you.” (NIV)
In our moments of sadness, depression and hurting we need to get rid of “our trash” and give it to Jesus! I want you to know that no matter what you are facing today, it is not too big for God!
That passage above says cast “all” your anxiety, hurt, anger, hatred, loss, grudges, hard feelings, etc. on Him! Listen it doesn’t always happen in a flash sometimes we have to work through them day by day, but the joy and the smile will return as you realize the “trashy items” in your basement and attic have been removed and in its place is peace!
Paul writes in Philippians 4:7 these words, “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
You may never understand how this works, but I will tell you it does work, and each day will get a little better. It may not be giant steps but only baby steps, but God will help you work through those times and He will give you the grace and courage to make it.
The apostle Paul tells us about his torment, the thorn in his flesh, but Christ’s words to him said, “’My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’”
Don’t try to get rid of the “trash” yourself because you won’t be able to…it is only through the power of Christ that those basement “items” can be removed!
Live each day with a can-do attitude and know so that you will never walk this road alone as the writer of Hebrews penned these words, “…never will I leave you; never will I forsake you…” (Hebrews 13:5b)
