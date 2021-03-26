Lent is a time of year for us to focus on prayer, fasting, and mercy.
The three are interrelated.
A Catholic saint of the early 400’s, St. Peter Chrysologous, preached that, “There are three things by which faith stands firm, devotion remains constant, and virtue endures. They are prayer, fasting and mercy. Prayer knocks, fasting obtains, mercy receives. … Fasting is the soul of prayer, mercy is the lifeblood of fasting.” When we pray, we put God first, and when we fast, we place ourselves in solidarity with the suffering of the poor and with the suffering of Christ on the Cross. This solidarity with Christ, and those in need, moves our heart to show mercy to others. This mercy we show might be in the form of almsgiving. It may be in the form of forgiveness extended, or assistance offered to someone in need. When we fast, we should see the fasting and sacrifices of others. There is a saying, also from St. Peter Chrysologous, “If you want God to know you are hungry, know that another is hungry. If you hope for mercy, show mercy. If you look for kindness, show kindness. If you want to receive, give.” This advice is powerful and illustrates the message of the Golden Rule of doing unto others what you would want done unto you. When we offer our fasting, our prayers, and our acts of mercy in the name of God and for his glory and honor, God will honor and glorify us in return. By giving to others from a spirit of humility and gratitude for what we have received from God, we will realize in the end that we have more, in terms of what matters to God, than we could ever imagine. May you have a blessed Lent and be drawn more deeply into the heart of God!
