This past week I listened to a song sung by David Phelps and his daughter, Maggie Beth, called, “Water”! It is about Jesus meeting the Samaritan woman at the well.
Here are the lyrics:
As the desert sun burned hot upon my face
While drawing water in the middle of the day
Please give me a drink (That stranger’s speaking to me)
My child do you think you could spare
Me some water (He must want more than water)
But you have crossed the line between us, me and you
(She is afraid, she is so broken)
Why when you asked me for water like you do
(This is her chance, she’s ready now)
Oh but if you only knew (He speaks with so much heart and)
Who it is that speaks to you
You would ask me for water (I wanna know more of this water)
There is a living stream flowing from the deep,
(How can it be free and eternal)
endless and eternal
Drink from the only spring where you take a drink and never thirst again.
(Can it set me free)
Let it set you free.
So this water is a gift that you can give
(Please take it now it costs you nothing)
But if you only knew the life that I have lived
(I know the life that you have lived)
You can be different than before
(But then you took the shame, forgotten)
You can go and sin no more
(So this is how it feels to be forgiven)
My child, be forgiven.
There is a living stream flowing from the deep, endless and eternal
Drink from the only spring where you take a drink and never thirst again.
Let it set you free.
(Let it set you free)
My whole life has been in chains, a prisoner to this world
(My child, now go and tell)
Now at last this living water sets me free
(How at last this living water set you free)
There is a living stream flowing from the deep, endless and eternal
Drink from the only spring where you take a drink and never thirst again.
Let it set you free. (Let it set me free)
Let it set you free. (Let it set me free)
The lyrics to this song and the story of the Samaritan woman really remind me of the reality of Palm Sunday and Holy Week leading to Good Friday and then ultimately Easter Sunday Morning…Resurrection Sunday!
The reason for these special days in the life of the church is found not only in the story of the Samaritan woman but all through God’s Word.
It reminds us of the why Jesus came to this earth in the first place…it was to set people free from the bondage of sin. Jesus’ birth was pronounced by Gabriel in Luke 1:26-38 and in Matthew 1:21 an angel appeared to Joseph and told him these words, “She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” (NIV) Jesus himself even said in Luke 19:10, “’For the Son of Man came to seek and to save what was lost.’” (NIV)
The Samaritan woman had many failures, especially when it came to marriage. Her life was a total train wreck, and she knew it! The thing she didn’t know was how to fix it! One marriage, two marriages, etc. and nothing seemed to satisfy.
Her life was devoid of hope, peace and love until she met Jesus! Her life totally changed as we read in 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come”! (NIV)
The living water that He presented to her was something she couldn’t understand to begin with, but in the end, she never thirsted again! She went to her town telling everyone about the Man who told everything that had happened to her! She became a follower of Christ and a missionary all at the same time!
Fast forward to Palm Sunday…Jesus knew His life was coming to an end, but He knew that it must take place so that you and I might have redemption of sins through His precious blood! He came that we might be set free!
He suffered mightily for you and me…so that you and I might be set free!
He was silent before His accusers…so that you and I might be set free!
He carried His cross…so that you and I might be set free!
He endured excruciating pain on the cross…so that you and I might be set free!
He cried out for forgiveness to those who accused Him…so that you and I might be set free!
He breathed His last…so that you and I might be set free!
He conquered death, hell, and the grave…so that you and I might be set free!
This is why we celebrate these special days in the life of the church because everything that Christ did on this earth for a short 33 years was to set us free!
Let us drink of the fountain of living water so that we will never thirst again and celebrate our freedom from sin today!
