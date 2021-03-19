Signs are all around us.
This time of year, we see great signs of spring in the geese flying overhead and in the lambs, kids and calves standing on wobbly legs.
Even the grass gives us hints of green growth coming soon.
There are welcome signs of spring all around us!
Signs of Lent remain present with us, too, during this time of year. Our paraments - the fabric hangings adorning the altar, pulpit, and lectern—are purple, the color of penitence reminding us to confess and leave behind our sinful ways and turn our hearts to God and God’s ways. On Ash Wednesday we were marked by a sign of our sinfulness in the stain of the ashes on our foreheads. While the stain is no longer visible and our sins are forgiven, that doesn’t mean they never occurred - there continue to be signs and consequences of our sins. Sin stains our lives. We see it in our broken relationships and in our damaged world. When God looks at us, when God sees us, we still bear the stains of sin. But God also sees His Son’s blood covering those stains, washing them away.
That’s the sign of Easter - the forgiveness of sins and the newness of life that comes to us through our Lord’s death and resurrection. Sin separates us from God, leaving us alone and dead. However, our gracious and loving God does not let death have the power to keep us away from God. That’s the sign of the empty tomb - Jesus’ resurrection overpowers the power of death and brings us back into everlasting relationship with God through forgiveness and mercy.
With our relationship with God made possible now through Jesus, we—in gratitude and love - conform our lives to his. Learning and striving to love God and serve others as Jesus showed us, we heed the admonishment of Lent to repent of our sins and change our ways. Knowing that God loved each and every one of us so much that God’s Son died for us, we walk through these days of Lent with prayer and repentance so that our words and actions will witness to this good news in our lives and draw others to come and know the love of God in their lives too. And Jesus said to them, “Thus it is written, that the Messiah is to suffer and to rise from the dead on the third day, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins is to be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things” (Luke 24:46-48).
May you find joy and peace in this Lenten journey.
