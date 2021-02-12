I remember when my dad first taught me to ride a bicycle.
It was horrible for me and I am sure just as horrible for dad! I remember getting on the bike and putting my feet on the pedals all the while swinging back and forth with dad trying to hang on to it so I wouldn’t fall down (not that it really helped because I did…fall!).
I began to pedal the bike and dad was hanging on to the bike trying to run as I pedaled! As soon as he let go, I pedaled a few feet and down on the ground I went! I am not sure how many times I hit the ground, but it was enough times I was ready to quit!!
As we all know the key to riding a bike is balance! You have to be able to balance yourself and once you do, then off you go…riding bikes all over town!!
Well, dad kept after me and finally I found that balance and was raring to go places on a bike instead of walking (back in the day!). The reason I learned to ride that bike was because dad kept telling me to “try again!”
How many times in our lives have we heard those two words? I am sure we have heard them many, many times and it reminds me of Luke 5:1-11. In this passage Jesus has been preaching on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. The crowds have increased in size and Jesus is running out of beach. He looks and sees two boats that are empty as the fisherman are cleaning their nets.
Jesus steps onto one of the boats and asks Simon (Peter) to push the boat out into the water so He can finish speaking to the crowds. Now remember this is after the crucifixion of Christ, after Peter had denied even knowing Christ three times to those who were around him.
Listen to this conversation:
“Had any luck?”
They yell back, “No.”
“Try the right side of the boat!”
Jesus is telling the fisherman to “try again” only this time try the other side of the boat and guess what…they did try again, and the haul of fish was so great their nets began to break. They called out for help from their fellow fisherman and before you know it both of the boats were so full, they were on the verge of sinking.
Max Lucado writes this concerning Peter. “Peter never again fished for fish. He spent the rest of his days telling anyone who would listen, ‘It’s not too late to try again.’” (Next Door Savior, p. 35)
Are you discouraged…look to Jesus and try again!
Are you hurt…look to Jesus and try again!
Are you lost…look to Jesus and try again!
Are you forgiven…look to Jesus for forgiveness and try again…with Him!
Remember I told you about learning to ride a bike…it is the same with Jesus as He helps you in your walk with Him and when you are struggling with life issues, with spiritual issues…listen as He gently says, “Try again!”
