“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2Ch 7:14 (KJV)
This is one of the most commonly used scriptures to describe the current state of our great country. It describes the mercy that God would show His people.
This was God’s promise to His people, for if they were ever to turn their backs on Him, He would not leave them destitute; He would restore them to Himself. That is, if they would once again turn to him in repentance and call on him for salvation.
In context, it was King Solomon’s prayer when he and all of Israel dedicated their newly built temple to the LORD.
For us, I believe this promise is true as well. Not that we’re dedicating a temple, but the principle of the scripture is true through and through! Our nation was, in fact, founded on a philosophical, moral, and biblical understanding of the world. John Adams stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People.”
We cannot, therefore, let go of those roots in understanding and applying the national laws upon which we were founded.
But sadly, the United States has become affected more and more. A less Godly and, therefore, a less moral Nation, for it is none other then God and His Word (the Bible) that dictate what is right and wrong, good and evil.
The more we step away from its governing principles, the more laws Government has to pass, and enforce, to control the morally lawless.
It was the Apostle Paul who, when correcting the church at Galatia said “Are ye so foolish? Having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?” Gal 3:3 (KJV)
In other words, you started your Christian walk with the help of God and His word, why do you think you can maintain your Christian walk without Him?
This is true for our nation today! We were founded on the Lord Jesus Christ and His Word. When our foundation erodes, there will be nothing left to stand on. Human reasoning, without a guiding light, is flawed, for humans are not born “good.” There is no end to the evil that comes from people who are not led by God’s word.
I would like to issue a similar challenge as Paul, except in 21st century vernacular. Do we really think we’re going to have a great nation again without the help of God? Do we really think that without his help, and turning back to Him, our nation’s problems are going to get better or ever go away?
Of course not.
So how do we fix it? Not by passing a law, not by throwing money at a problem, not by our own determination and judgment, but by turning to the Lord and confessing our sins to Him. By applying the principles of love, grace, mercy and judgment to our own individual lives By humbling our selves and admitting we don’t have the answers, but acknowledging that Jesus Christ does.
Each of us, individually, should not worry about others, but take care of our own relationship with God and with our neighbor. It takes being involved in a local church community, where iron sharpens iron. It takes reading and studying the Bible. It requires a genuine relationship with God that comes through prayer and hearing the preaching of His word. This is what we need!
These Godly principles will build a great family, a great church, a great community, a great state, and a great nation!
