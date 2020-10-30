A scripture passage that recently “jumped out” at me in prayer is from St. Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians chapter 1, verses 3-6, “Blessed by the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavens, as he chose us in him, before the foundation of the world, to be holy and without blemish before him.
In love he destined us for adoption to himself through Jesus Christ, in accord with the favor of his will, for the praise of the glory of his grace that he has granted us in his beloved.”
I am always impressed by adoptive families and the deep love parents share with their adopted sons and daughters. It is a very intentional and focused love when someone is adopted. Much like the love of God the Father who “chose us” and “destined us for adoption to himself”.
God the Father is not “stuck” with us, like we might sometimes feel when we are born into a family, rather the Father deliberately “chose us” as his beloved daughters and sons. Reflecting upon this divine revelation makes my heart and soul feel consoled and strengthened because I know I am loved, and you are loved, unconditionally and taken care of by the Creator and Redeemer.
Beings sons and daughters in the Son, we share in the inheritance that St. Paul speaks of later on in chapter one of Ephesians, “In him you also…were sealed with the promised holy Spirit, which is the first installment of our inheritance toward redemption as God’s possession, to the praise of his glory.”
God the Father cherishes his family and desires that we live, with his grace, holy lives that reflect his love and glory.
When we love and respect all people as our brothers and sisters, and trust that God is a loving and providential Father, we become holy and more intimately united with God and one another.
Loving God, help us all to see each other as members of the same family, sharing the same heavenly destiny!
