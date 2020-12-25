Last week I heard the title of a song that caused me to question the reason for it! I almost thought, well actually did think, it was a song that was written in bad taste and one that would ridicule our Lord and Savior. The title of the song is, “O Come, All Ye Unfaithful” but when I listened to the song and read those words…my heart sang out O come, all ye unfaithful! I realized how wrong I was in judging something I had not even heard, and it caused me to think how many times you and I look at people with judging attitudes forgetting that Christ came to save all who would come to Him. All that needs to happen is you and I opening our hearts and telling people, O Come, All You Unfaithful!
O come, all you unfaithful
Come, weak and unstable
Come, know you are not alone
O come, barren and waiting ones
Weary of praying, come
See what your God has done
Christ is born, Christ is born
Christ is born for you
O come, bitter and broken
Come with fears unspoken
Come, taste of His perfect love
O come, guilty and hiding ones
There is no need to run
See what your God has done
Christ is born, Christ is born
Christ is born for you
He’s the Lamb who was given
Slain for our pardon
His promise is peace
For those who believe
He’s the Lamb who was given
Slain for our pardon
His promise is peace
For those who believe
So come, though you have nothing
Come, He is the offering
Come, see what your God has done
Christ is born, Christ is born
Christ is born for you
Christ is born, Christ is born
Christ is born for you
Each one of us today probably knows someone who needs to hear these words. I know I did because there are times we can get so caught up in “life with Christ” that we forget there are those, even in our churches, who are hurting and feel as if no one cares for them!
To let them know that Christ was born for them! It doesn’t matter what you have or do not have, Christ was born for me, for you, and for all people!
I love this passage in Isaiah 55:1-2b, “Ho! Everyone who thirsts, Come to the waters; And you who have no money, Come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price…Listen carefully to me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance…” (NKJV)
One of the lyrics in this song says, “So come, though you have nothing, Come, He is the offering, Come, see what your God has done.”
Christ became our offering through His birth, His death and His resurrection. Let us all come and see what God has done…Christ is born, Christ is born, Christ is born for all!
