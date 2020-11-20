Our community, society, and nation is filled with sin, brokenness, sadness, and in this life our worst enemy death. And, yet as we approach this Thanksgiving and Christmas season were we are all hoping to find some respite from what we have been experiencing. Paul reminds us that our true joy, hope, peace, and thankfulness itself can be found because of Jesus’ resurrection. We can be thankful even in the midst of waiting for Jesus’ return and resurrection of our loved ones who have passed away as well as our own resurrection if we are in Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:56-58 says “The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain”. Jesus’ coming, His death, and His resurrection have made it possible for us to be thankful to God even in the midst of life’s storm’s today.
Let us turn to Jesus anew as individuals, a community, a state, a nation, a world to see that in Jesus we can be thankful. Because of Jesus it is possible to say like Paul “But thanks be to God” no matter what we are experiencing. I do not know what is around the corner. We continue to go up and down with our emotions and what we are experiencing in our personal lives, our community, our nation with COVID, election season, etc. Yet, I know that you and I can still say “Thanks be to God” because of the great salvation that Jesus has given us. We do not have to be consumed entirely by the worries, anxieties, and fears that engulf us. We can “fix our eyes on Jesus” and know that because Jesus came, died, rose from the dead, and will come again that we can face whatever comes our way in this broken world “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ”. If you cannot say that honestly today, I would encourage you to pray and seek Jesus and other Christians to walk alongside you, so that you can. It does not mean that we have to be happy about all our circumstances, rather that through Jesus we can know we can overcome whatever we are facing through Him.
