I am currently reading an excellent book entitled, “I Heard God Laugh” by Matthew Kelly. It is “A Practical Guide to Life’s Daily Habit,” that is, prayer. In one section of the book, Kelly talks about the importance of the basics of prayer. The basics are what, when, where, how and why of prayer. The “what” is to take at least ten minutes a day in conversational prayer. The “when” is, for many people, the first thing in the morning, but it may vary from person to person, as not everyone is a morning person. The “where” is a place set aside that is still and quiet. It may be a quiet room in your house, your church, or a secluded place outdoors. Find a peaceful place that lends itself to prayerfulness. The “how” is using the “Prayer Process,” which Kelly fleshes out in his book. The “process” follows seven steps: Gratitude - begin by thanking God; Awareness – revisit the moments in the last the last twenty-four hours when you were not the best-version-of-yourself; Significant Moments – identify something you have experienced and what God may be saying to you through it; Peace – Ask God to forgive you; Freedom – Speak with God about how he is inviting you to change your life; Others – Pray for another; Finish – by praying an Our Father. The “why” of prayer is where we explore our motives for prayer, to help us be clear and honest. Just as important as following the basics of prayer, is to be consistent in prayer. Pray every day. Twenty-one days is what the experts tell us it takes to form a new habit. Begin today. Kelly provides a quote from the well-known martial artist Bruce Lee who said, “I am not afraid of the man who has practiced ten thousand kicks once. I am afraid of the man who has practiced one kick ten thousand times.” Consistency in our prayer makes us dangerous to the Devil and he flees, because he knows he does not have a chance against the person who prays from the heart! May God bless your week and help you form a daily habit of prayer.
