1 Timothy 1:15-16 says “The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in him for eternal life”. Some have probably read this and think it refers primarily to the author who wrote it, but notice again that it is a “trustworthy saying”. Whenever, Paul says this he says it is a statement that can be applied to all of us. Paul said in Romans 3:23 “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”. It is another reminder that all of us desperately need the grace of Jesus and even now if we are in a “better” place than some it is only because of the grace and patience of Jesus that we are there. The New Testament is full of examples of how far short we come. Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) shows us that even if we can “technically” keep the 10 commandments that the reality is that we have broken them all if we examine the true intent of those commands. We are not able, but thanks be to Jesus who came that first Christmas because He loved us so much that He was willing to put our needs ahead of His own. I am so thankful this Christmas that I don’t have to try harder or work harder to earn my salvation. Jesus has paid the price. He came to save all of us. Jesus did not come just for a few or the elite. In fact, when He first appeared Jesus first came to those who were lowly and humble. We don’t need to be working harder for Jesus to love and save us, we have to do something that for some is harder to admit that we cannot do it on our own and that we need Jesus in order for our life to be what He wants it to be. This Christmas season and New Year let us surrender anew to the grace and love of Jesus.
Online Poll
What is your New Year's resolution?
You voted:
Latest E-Edition
Latest E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Darrell Eugene Bowman, 87
- Lasting Visions gets new look
- Bowman/Beach takes fourth at Lemmon wrestling tourney
- Bowman County runs over Lady Tigers for 66-31 win
- Bowman claims consolation crown
- Marmarth writer publishes first book
- New England grounds Night Hawks in Scranton
- Rhame Parade of Lights draws crowd in spite of cold
- The Pioneer E-Edition for 1-1-20
- Evelyn Young, 91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.