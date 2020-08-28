I was one of the people who was mislead on Measure 3 and this greatly upsets me. I signed the petition only to find out later that the complete details were not included in it. I now understand that Measure 3 attempts to radically change our state constitution and will significantly alter our political systems in North Dakota. To those of you who say I should have read it before I signed, I will tell you that the only information available to me when I was approached in the parking lot outside a home improvement store, was the section pertaining to giving the military more time to vote. There was no other information on the clipboard, and the signature gatherer mentioned only the military voting extension when she came up to ask me to sign the petition. I believe she might have been trying to pressure me into signing it quickly since she made a point of telling me that she had only two hours remaining to get more signatures. I question if she may have said this to me so I would hurry through signing. Either way, I feel completely duped and I am very upset about being used in such a manner. I’m hearing Measure 3 is being driven and funded by out-of-state interests. Real North Dakotans wouldn’t mislead like others like this.
Julene Klosterman
