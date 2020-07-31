How complicated is complicated? Now that seems to be a loaded question doesn’t it?
Well over the last four months all of our lives have become much more complicated.
We are living in a world that hasn’t been seen or felt since maybe the 1960’s when protests were widespread over the US being in Vietnam and, yes, racial discrimination (hasn’t changed that much in 50+ years).
The world seemed quite complicated back then but how much more complicated today! Our lives are being transitioned into something we thought would never happen in our lifetimes. Yet here we are trying to adjust to the prescribed social norms to keep us safe from the coronavirus.
Each and every day of our lives we come across different life situations that can complicate everything that we do! Just normal everyday things and now that we add on what our world, our country, our state and our county are trying to do it makes life that much more complicated!
Schools, colleges and universities are considering how they are going to have classes and even our churches are doing ministry in ways that most of us have never considered before. Life seems to be in a constant turmoil these days and yet I am here to remind you that through all that is going on around us…God is still in control!
In James 1:2 it says, “My fellow believers, when it seems as though you are facing nothing but difficulties, see it as an invaluable opportunity to experience the greatest joy that you can!” (TPT)
Even in difficult times we can still retain the joy of the Lord! Notice I didn’t say that we would enjoy those difficult times but it does help us to see that no matter how complicated our lives can become…we can experience the greatest joy and that is in knowing God is in control!
We sometimes talk about how difficult and complicated our lives can be but we need to understand that God is there with us, walking with us and helping us through those difficult, complicated life situations.
Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 1:4, “…who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.” The word “troubles” literally means “under pressure” like stress and tension. (NIV)
So we could really say it this way, “…who comforts us in all our [difficulties, complications, stress and tension], so that we can comfort those in any [difficulties, complications, stress and tension] with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.”
Know this…you and I are not walking this difficult and complicated road by ourselves, because God is with us. Hebrews 13:5b says, “…because God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” (NIV)
Believe me when I tell you that no matter what you are facing today…God is there to help you through it! 1 Peter 5:7 says “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” (NIV)
My prayer is that you will put your trust and cast you cares upon Him today because He really does care for you!
