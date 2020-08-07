For the last few years I have been a member of Badlands Ministries in Medora. And this week, was a rather exciting one in this strange summer, because after months of waiting on our side, campers were finally able to try out the new high ropes course at the camp. This type of activity and rock climbing in general which requires a little trust. Which is why I think ropes courses are a great activity for people who are growing in their faith and building a deeper relationship with God.
This is because climbing a ropes course requires trust from the get-go. Before climbing on top of a course that is 30 feet or more in the air, participants must put on a harness and a helmet in order to keep them safe. And they also need to trust that this gear is in good shape in order to do what is was made to do. It is just like how as people of faith, our trust in God is similar. We trust that God is going to do what we are told God will do. God is going to be compassionate, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love. God is going to take care of God’s people.
And not only does a person need to trust their equipment. They need to trust the other people on the course. Such as the belayer who job is to help keep them from getting hurt if they happen to slip or fall. Or the other people that are on the course with them. They trust that the others will not do anything to spoil the fun for them.
A high ropes course is all about trust and using that trust to prevent your fears from overcoming that trust. How much fun on will have and how much one is able to accomplish is directly related to the trust that they will stay safe. Because if you believe you will fall that fear is super strong and you may not be able to over come that. Which I know really well.
On journey of faith, we do something similar. Our deep trust is connected to our relationship with God. And the deeper our trust is in God the more we are willing to risk in our lives of faith. And as a result we grow and become stronger in that relationship.
But the great part about this trusting relationship with God is that all the weight of that trust isn’t on us. It’s like a pully. Or an anchor connecting us to a strong rock. God bears the brunt of the weight. For it is not by our own effort that that trust is cemented, it is held up mostly by God and God alone as a result of God’s steadfast love and faithfulness to us. And God’s steadfast faithfulness to us is great and it is solid and will bear us up no matter the circumstances.
