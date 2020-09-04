I came across the following devotion a number of years ago and I had read and re-read the article a number of times over the years. I find the message to be as true today as it was when I read it many years ago. The message is simple, and I believe it speaks to our lives today. As you read the article think about how you live your life, does this sound vaguely familiar as to how you fill your days. How busy are you? What fills your life or drains you to the point of exhaustion? My hope and prayer is that we will all take time to evaluate how we live our lives and make a point of many God first in our lives. It is when God is first that we are focused and centered in our faith so we be who God has called us to be, Followers of Christ who proclaim the good news of Jesus.
Devil’s Convention
(Author Unknown)
Satan called a worldwide convention. In his opening address to his evil angels, he said, “We can’t keep the Christians from going to church. We can’t keep them from reading their Bibles and knowing the truth. We can’t even keep them from conservative values. But we can do something else. We can keep them from forming an intimate, abiding relationship experience in Christ. If they gain connection with Jesus, our power over them is broken. So let them go to church. Let them have their conservative lifestyles. But steal their time, so they can’t gain that experience in Jesus Christ. This is what I want you to do, angels. Distract them from gaining hold of their Savior and maintaining that vital connection throughout their day.”
“How shall we do this?” shouted his angels.
“Keep them busy in the nonessentials of life and invent unnumbered schemes to occupy their minds,” he answered. “Tempt them to spend, spend, spend, then, borrow, borrow, borrow. Convince the wives to go to work for long hours and the husbands to work six or seven days a week, 10 - 12 hours a day, so they can afford their lifestyles. Keep them from spending time with their children. As their family fragments, soon their homes will offer no escape from the pressures of work.”
“Over stimulate their minds so they cannot hear that still small voice. Entice them to play the radio or I-Tunes and talk on their cell phone whenever they drive, to keep the TV, the Movie Channel, CDs and their PCs going constantly in their homes. And see to it that every store and restaurant in the world plays non-spiritual music constantly. This will jam their minds and break that union with Christ. Fill their leisure time playing games on their cell phones and I-Pads. Pound their minds with the news 24 hours a day. Invade their driving moments with billboards. Flood their mailboxes with junk mail, sweepstakes, flyers, and every kind of newsletter and promotional offering, free products, services and false hopes.”
“Even in their recreation, let them be excessive. Have them return from their recreation exhausted, disquieted and unprepared for the coming week. Don’t let them go out in nature to reflect on God’s wonders. Send them to amusement parks, sporting events, concerts and movies instead. And when they meet for spiritual fellowship, involve them in gossip and small talk so that they leave with troubled consciences and unsettled emotion. Let them be involved in soul winning. But crowd their lives with so many good causes they have no time to seek power from Christ. Soon they will be working in their own strength, sacrificing their health and family unity for the good of the cause.”
It was quite a convention in the end. And the evil angels went eagerly to their assignments causing Christians everywhere to get busy, busy, busy and rush here and there. Has the devil been successful at his scheme?
I think that perhaps he’s succeeding; don’t you? YOU be the judge.
