Growing up my Mom would often say something like, “God never gives us more than we can handle. God will give us the grace we need at the time. We just need to remember to ask him for it.” Those words helped me out of a tight spot time and again, especially when I felt overwhelmed and tested to my limits and would have rather given up. Later in life I realized that Mom was talking about what St. Paul’s wrote in his first letter to the Corinthians 10:13, “God is faithful and will not let you be tried beyond your strength; but with the trial he will also provide a way out, so that you may be able to bear it.” During these months of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, no doubt many of us feel tested nearly beyond what is humanly possible. Millions have lost jobs and businesses of all kinds have been hampered, affecting everyone in one way or another. The “normalcy” of our lives has been drastically changed. Loved ones in nursing care facilities have not been able to receive visits from family members. My Mom is one of those. She is in the memory care unit of a Nursing Home. My family and I really miss being able to visit her. I understand these steps are necessary for the health and safety of the vulnerable, but it is tough. I know what my Mom would say about these days we are living in, and that gives me comfort and encouragement. God is faithful. God may be testing us, but only to strengthen us and see if we will trust Him. I know that is true, though it is difficult at times to see it from that perspective. I know that my parents, both Mom - and Dad if he were living - would view it from a perspective based on trust in the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness, because they knew that God is always showing us His love, even if He has an unusual way of expressing it sometimes. More than anything God wants us to be with Him forever in the joy of Heaven. Everything that happens here and now on earth is preparation for spending eternity with Him. Our every response and reaction to this test of trust has eternal implications, which may only come to light when our earthly life is at an end. With God’s grace in meeting the challenge of our trials, we will experience what St. James wrote about, “Blessed are those who endure when they are tested. When they pass the test, they will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.” We thank you Lord, for your love for us, and we love you too. Please be with us now and provide the grace to face our trials today and tomorrow.
