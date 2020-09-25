A person’s actions in difficult times reflect something about their character. In challenging circumstances we tend to cling to behaviors that provide us comfort. For example eating a pint of Ben and Jerry’s or calling a loved one. we all have our favorite aids to get us through tough times. In this trying year, we all have been clinging to our favorite aids to cope through this year’s challenges. And as our year continues, I encourage us all to find healthy ways to cope.
On the night of his betrayal and arrest, Jesus did something that he did quite often. Jesus prayed. And according to the 17th chapter of John’s Gospel, he didn’t just pray for himself. He prayed for his closest friends, the Disciples, and he prayed for all of us. In the midst of all the emotions and anxieties of that night, Jesus turned to his father in prayer. And he trusted all of his hope and desires for us over to God. Everything that he wished for us, he gave over to God, knowing that God would take care of everything he asked.
I believe that prayer is something that is beneficial for us all. For like Christ, there is a lot that we love in this world. And many of us love our church, our schools, our town, and our country. And we have all sorts of hopes for them, not just in the near term, but in the future. And even though our future has its uncertainties, we can still trust that God will somehow provide for us.
In Luke’s Gospel, Jesus says “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened”(11:9-10). There is no prayer to silly to be heard by God. God does hear our prayers and God does intend good things for us who love him.
And because of this, I encourage you to pray for those people and places you love. Prayer helps us cope by grounding us in a higher power. It also is a calming practice like meditation or yoga. And more importantly, it helps us vocalize our love and concern and it uplifts those for whom you are praying, even when they do not know it. Whether you pray everyday or every once in a while, Keep Calm and Pray On.
