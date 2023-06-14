Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace Market Driving Innovation, Automation, and Adaptability in the Digital Era 2032 global artificial intelligence (AI) in workspace market size was USD 136 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in workspace market size was USD 136 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The advancement of AI technology, the increasing popularity of AI-powered devices, and rising need for automation and digital transformation across many industries are the key drivers boosting market revenue growth. Also, the COVID pandemic’s increased use of AI in the workplace and the need for AI in the workplace, particularly big data, are key drivers boosting market revenue growth.

Additionally, the market’s revenue growth is being propelled by the growing adoption of digital transformation and automation in diverse industries. The use of smart technologies, such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and AI-based project management systems, is aiding businesses in simplifying their operations, reducing manual errors, and improving customer satisfaction. As a result, the market is witnessing increased efficiency and enhanced user experiences.

Rising demand for automation and digital transformation: Many industries and sectors are recognizing the benefits of automation and digital transformation. AI technology plays a crucial role in enabling these advancements by automating tasks, improving efficiency, and enhancing decision-making processes.

Development in AI technology: The continuous development and improvement in AI technology have expanded its capabilities and applications. This has led to the creation of more advanced and sophisticated AI-powered products and solutions, attracting increased demand from various sectors.

Increasing adoption of AI in the workplace due to COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of AI in the workplace. Remote work and social distancing measures have created a need for digital solutions, and AI has been instrumental in enabling automation, enhancing remote collaboration, and addressing operational challenges during the pandemic.

Demand for AI in big data: The exponential growth of data, commonly known as big data, has created a demand for AI technologies to effectively analyze and extract valuable insights from these vast amounts of information. AI algorithms and techniques help businesses make sense of big data, leading to better decision-making, personalized customer experiences, and improved operational efficiency.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Market evaluations predict that during the forecast period, the software segment will account for the biggest revenue share. This is because businesses are putting more of a focus on ways to increase productivity, enhance the customer experience, and simplify operations, which is driving up demand for digital transformation and automation.

Industry assessments predict that during the forecast period, the deep learning market will have the quickest rate of revenue growth. This is a result of an increase in demand for voice and image recognition across a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and finance.

Market research suggests that during the forecast period, the end-use sector is projected to generate a substantial portion of revenue. This is primarily because AI algorithms are being increasingly utilized to automate tasks and enhance the efficiency of healthcare operations. The healthcare industry, for instance, can employ AI in areas such as medical diagnosis, patient monitoring, and drug discovery.

During the projected timeframe, the North American market is anticipated to hold the highest revenue share. This is attributed to the concentration of major AI companies and proficient AI professionals in the region, as well as the growing need for advanced AI solutions in various sectors such as healthcare and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

Some leading companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Workspace market.

Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture PLC., Infosys Limited, WIPRO Limited, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and FUJITSU Limited.

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; (2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; (2019-2032)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; (2019-2032)

Healthcare

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistants

Hospital Workflow Management

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Automated Image Diagnosis

BFSI

Risk Assessment

Financial Analysis/Research

Investment/Portfolio Management

Others

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

