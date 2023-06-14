Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market size was USD 7.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3% over the forecast period

The global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market size was USD 7.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

One of the key drivers propelling the market’s revenue growth is the rising demand for consumer electronics and wireless communication devices including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable devices. As the use of these devices rises, manufacturers are under pressure to maintain the quality and dependability of their goods. This has increased the requirement for effective electronic system testing and diagnostics and increased demand for ATE.

Another element boosting market revenue growth is the use of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. SoCs are becoming more and more common in the semiconductor industry due to their capacity to integrate several functionalities onto a single chip. Yet, testing SoCs may be laborious and time-consuming, calling for more advanced testing equipment. As ATE can successfully and correctly test SoCs, it has evolved into a vital tool for semiconductor manufacturers.

Automotive electronics demand is rapidly increasing, leading to significant revenue growth in the automated test equipment Discrete ATE business. Since modern automobiles contain more complex electronic equipment, such as entertainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and engine management, the demand for precise and dependable testing methodologies grows. To overcome this issue, ATE businesses are utilising the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable faster and more precise testing, enhancing manufacturing efficiency. Furthermore, the movement towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is propelling ATE adoption, making it an important component of the automotive electronics supply chain.

The increasing demand for automotive electronics has indeed been a major driver for revenue growth in the market. Modern vehicles are equipped with a wide range of electronic technologies, including infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and engine control units, among others.

Infotainment systems provide a range of entertainment and information services to drivers and passengers, including navigation, audio and video playback, communication, and connectivity features. ADAS technologies, such as collision warning systems, lane departure warning systems, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, enhance the safety and convenience of driving. Engine control units manage and optimize engine performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions.

As these electronic systems become more advanced and complex, the need for precise and reliable testing tools becomes crucial. Proper testing ensures that these systems function as intended, meet safety standards, and perform optimally. Manufacturers and suppliers rely on testing tools to identify any potential issues or faults in the electronic systems before they reach the market. This helps in reducing warranty claims, improving product quality, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Moreover, with the increasing focus on autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles, the demand for automotive electronics and corresponding testing tools is expected to continue growing. Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on electronic systems for sensing, perception, decision-making, and control, making robust testing tools even more critical. Similarly, the transition to electric vehicles requires sophisticated electronic systems for battery management, powertrain control, and charging infrastructure.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market:

Keysight Technologies Inc., Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation, Chroma ATE Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Star Technologies, Inc., Xcerra Corporation, and SPEA S.p.A.

In summary, the rising need for automotive electronics, including infotainment, ADAS, and engine control systems, has been a significant driver for revenue growth in the market. The increasing complexity of these systems necessitates precise and dependable testing tools to ensure their proper functioning, safety, and performance.

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

Non-Discrete ATE

Discrete ATE

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

Automotive

Consumer

Aerospace & Defence

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2022, the non-Discrete ATE segment held the greatest market share. Non-Discrete ATEs are widely employed in the testing of a wide range of electronic devices, including microprocessors, system-on-chips, and integrated circuits used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, defence, and medical equipment. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, and other connected gadgets are likely to fuel demand for non-Discrete ATEs.

Over the forecasted duration, the automotive segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue, primarily due to the rising use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the growing demand for electric and hybrid cars. Furthermore, the emphasis on ensuring the safety and reliability of automotive components is fueling the demand for Automated Test Equipment Discrete ATE Discrete ATE systems in this sector.

North America is projected to have the largest revenue share in the market due to the presence of major industry players such as National Instruments Company, Teradyne Inc., and Advantest Corporation. Additionally, revenue growth in the market attributed to the presence of large production facilities and increased demand for electronic components across a variety of sectors.

