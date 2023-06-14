Electric Scooters Market ElectroGlide: Embrace the Green Revolution with High-Performance 2032 global Electric Scooters Market had a valuation of USD 22.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

The global Electric Scooters Market had a valuation of USD 22.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors driving market revenue expansion. Firstly, there is a rising adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) worldwide, including Chain Drive Electric Scooters, due to their numerous advantages such as lower maintenance costs, reduced emissions, and improved energy efficiency.

Additionally, the increase in gasoline prices has led to a shift towards Chain Drive Electric Scooters as a cost-effective alternative for commuting. As consumers seek more economical and environmentally friendly transportation options, the demand for Chain Drive Electric Scooters continues to rise. Furthermore, there is a growing environmental awareness globally, with a focus on reducing carbon footprints and combating climate change. Chain Drive Electric Scooters align with these sustainability goals, further driving their market growth.

Urbanization plays a crucial role in the increasing demand for Chain Drive Electric Scooters. As cities become more densely populated and traffic congestion worsens, there is a growing necessity for efficient and eco-friendly transportation methods. Chain Drive Electric Scooters offer a practical solution for short-distance travel within urban areas, providing a convenient and emission-free mode of transportation.

In the Electric Scooters Market, the two main device types are chain drive and hub motor. Among these, the hub motor segment dominated in terms of revenue share in 2022. There are several reasons for the popularity of hub motor drive type in the market.

One key advantage of hub motor drive is the smooth and quiet riding experience it offers. This makes it particularly suitable for urban travel, where riders often prefer low noise levels for a more comfortable journey. The absence of a noisy chain drive mechanism contributes to the overall pleasant experience of riding an electric scooter with a hub motor.

Additionally, the hub motor drive type is favored by customers due to its practicality. Unlike chain drives, hub motors do not require routine maintenance, such as lubrication or adjustment. This convenience appeals to consumers who seek a hassle-free ownership experience and appreciate the time and cost savings associated with reduced maintenance requirements.

Moreover, the placement of the motor within the wheel hub has advantages for control and handling. By distributing the weight more evenly, the scooter’s center of gravity is optimized, resulting in improved stability and maneuverability. This enhances the safety and overall enjoyment of riding a scooter equipped with a hub motor.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Electric Scooters Market:

Bird Rides, Inc.

Lime

Spin

Voi Technology AB

Bolt Mobility Corporation

GoX

Razor USA LLC

Greenride Sharing Corporation

Segway Inc.

Unagi Scooters

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

By Drive Type Outlook

Chain Drive

Hub Motors

By Battery Outlook

Sealed Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lithium Ion

Others

By Commercial Chain Drive Electric Scooters End-use Outlook

Commercial

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

Rising fuel prices are driving the demand for Commercial Chain Drive Electric Scooters as a practical and cost-effective alternative for short-distance commuting.

The popularity of shared mobility services is also driving market revenue growth as businesses invest in Commercial Electric scooter fleets to meet rising demand.

Lack of infrastructure for charging Commercial Chain Drive Electric Scooters could be a barrier to market growth, as it may affect their range and convenience.

Affordability could also be a challenge, as some consumers may find it difficult to invest in an Commercial Electric scooter, especially in developing economies.

Overall, both chain drive and hub motor drive type Commercial Chain Drive Electric Scooters have their own unique advantages and appeal to different types of consumers. However, the hub motor drive type is currently the more popular and dominant segment in the Commercial Electric scooter market due to its practicality, efficiency, and ease of use.

