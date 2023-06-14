Industrial Automation Market Automating Industries for Seamless Production and Optimal Efficiency 2032 global Industrial Automation Market size was USD 214.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR

The global Industrial Automation Market size was USD 214.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The demand for Industrial Sensors automation systems is increasing due to various reasons, one of which is the need for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to reduce downtime, increase asset utilization, and improve equipment efficiency. Additionally, there is a growing requirement for remote monitoring and control as organizations seek to streamline operations, eliminate the need for on-site personnel, and enhance safety.

With the increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, manufacturers are under pressure to create automation systems that optimize energy consumption and minimize waste, particularly in energy-intensive industries and transportation. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the safety and comfort of workers is driving the development of collaborative Sensors, also known as “cobots,” that can operate in a shared workspace alongside humans.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 is driving the usage of Industrial Sensors automation solutions that can interface with existing systems, provide real-time data analysis, and enable predictive maintenance. As a result, automation systems are becoming more adaptable and scalable to accommodate evolving production requirements. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for automation solutions that can support resilient and flexible supply chains, remote monitoring and control, and contactless operations. The pandemic has expedited the implementation of automation technologies such as autonomous mobile Sensors, drones, and telepresence in various industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/6008

The global Industrial Automation Market can be segmented based on control systems, including Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and others. Among these segments, the DCS segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

DCS systems are commonly used in large, complex Industrial Sensors processes to manage and control various operations. They provide a centralized control platform that allows for efficient monitoring and control of multiple processes, equipment, and systems. The rising demand for automation across industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and chemicals is driving the revenue growth of the DCS segment.

Furthermore, the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, which focus on the integration of advanced technologies into Industrial Sensors processes, is contributing to the development of the DCS market. DCS systems are being enhanced with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which enable improved connectivity, data analysis, and decision-making capabilities. These advancements further drive the revenue growth of the DCS segment.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

During the predicted time frame, the sensors segment is expected to make the largest contribution to revenue. These devices are frequently used in Industrial Sensors automation systems to detect and measure physical or chemical characteristics, which are then sent to controllers or other equipment for further processing. The demand for Industrial Sensors automation systems is increasing in various sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, which is driving the growth of the sensors market. Furthermore, the utilization of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) in Industrial Sensors automation is propelling the growth of this industry. These factors are projected to drive revenue growth in this sector throughout the forecasted period.

It is expected that the DCS segment will generate the highest revenue during the projected period. DCS, which stands for Distributed Control System, is a type of control system utilized in managing and regulating complex Industrial Sensors processes across various sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, and chemicals. The growing demand for automation in industries is driving the expansion of the DCS segment’s revenue. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in DCS systems, as well as the adoption of Industry 4.0, are contributing factors to the growth of this market. These factors are likely to continue driving the segment’s revenue growth.

It is predicted that the North American market will have the largest share of revenue over the coming years. Many industries in the United States and Canada, such as oil & gas, healthcare, and automotive, are seeking automation solutions to increase efficiency and reduce downtime. PLCs, robotics, and machine vision are among the commonly used automation technologies. The market in the region is also expected to grow due to increased government regulations, interest in Industry 4.0, and a demand for energy-efficient solutions. These factors are driving revenue growth in the market.

Some leading companies operating in the global Industrial Automation Market:

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Omron Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Inquiry before buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/6008

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

HMI

Industrial Sensors Sensors

Control Valves

Sensors

Others

Control System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

DCS

PLC

SCADA

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining & Metal

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6008

Thank you for reading our report. We also offer customized report as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the altered report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com