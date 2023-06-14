Lease Management Market Trends, Drivers, and Forecast for the Future 2032 global Lease Management market size was USD 4.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6% over the forecast period

The global Lease Management market size was USD 4.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The revenue growth of the Lease Management market is being driven by the growing demand for centralised Lease Management solutions. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of having a unified platform to manage leases across multiple corporate divisions and locations. By using centralised Lease Management solutions, companies can improve their lease administration, reduce errors, increase data accuracy, and simplify the Lease Management process.

The growth in revenue of the Lease Management market can be attributed to the need for businesses to comply with lease accounting regulations such as ASC 842, IFRS 16, and GASB 87. These regulations require businesses to disclose their lease obligations on their balance sheet, leading to a significant increase in the complexity and amount of lease-related data that needs to be managed. To comply with these regulations and ensure accurate financial reporting, companies are seeking Lease Management solutions. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based Lease Management solutions is also contributing to the market’s expansion. Cloud-based tools enable businesses to manage their leases from any location, providing real-time data access, automated processes, and easy stakeholder collaboration, resulting in improved Lease Management effectiveness and reduced costs.

The implementation of lease accounting standards such as ASC 842 (Accounting Standards Codification), IFRS 16 (International Financial Reporting Standards), and GASB 87 (Governmental Accounting Standards Board) has significantly impacted the Lease Management market. These accounting standards require companies to recognize lease obligations on their balance sheets, which has increased the complexity and amount of lease-related data that needs to be maintained.

To comply with these regulations and ensure accurate financial reporting, businesses are turning to Lease Management solutions. These solutions help companies centralize lease data, automate lease calculations, track lease terms and payments, and generate the necessary financial reports. By utilizing Lease Management tools, organizations can streamline their Lease Management processes, reduce errors, and enhance compliance with the accounting standards.

Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based Lease Management solutions has contributed to the growth of the Lease Management market. Cloud-based tools offer several advantages such as remote access to lease data from anywhere at any time. They also provide real-time data updates, automated workflows, and easy collaboration among stakeholders. These features enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Lease Management while reducing costs associated with manual processes and infrastructure maintenance.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Lease Management Market:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, LeaseAccelerator Inc., Accruent LLC, RealPage Inc., LeaseQuery LLC, Odessa Technologies Inc., Nakisa Inc., Visual Lease, and Planon Corporation

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

On-premise

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 – 2032)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

During the forecast period, it is expected that the cloud segment will generate the highest revenue share. When it comes to leasing management solutions, cloud-based deployment is a popular option. These solutions are stored in the cloud and can be accessed from any location with an internet connection. This deployment method provides various advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Businesses that require a solution that is scalable and accessible from multiple locations should consider using cloud-based Lease Management solutions. Such systems are particularly useful for companies with remote staff, as they allow real-time updates and data access from anywhere in the world. The growth of the Lease Management industry is expected to be fueled by increasing demand for real estate and equipment leases across multiple industries.

During the forecast period, small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue of the leasing management system market. Due to their limited budgets, SMEs are looking for cost-effective solutions to efficiently manage their leasing agreements. Vendors offering on-premises and cloud-based leasing management systems are able to cater to the specific needs of SMEs. These systems offer various advantages, such as automating leasing operations, ensuring ongoing monitoring of lease agreements, and storing data in a centralized manner. Given the importance of SMEs to the economies of many nations, their adoption of leasing management solutions is expected to boost the market’s revenue growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the foreseeable future, owing to rapid digitization and the growing adoption of automation technologies. The real estate sector’s growth and the rising number of residential and commercial properties in countries such as China and India are the primary drivers behind the growth of the Lease Management industry. The region’s increasing demand for efficient lease contract management, coupled with the government’s implementation of strict regulations to ensure transparency in lease agreements, is expected to drive the Lease Management market’s growth in terms of revenue. These factors are contributing to the expansion of the market in this region.

Overall, the combination of lease accounting standards and the adoption of cloud-based Lease Management solutions has fueled the revenue growth in the Lease Management market. Businesses are recognizing the importance of efficient Lease Management to meet regulatory requirements, improve financial transparency, and optimize their lease portfolios.

