Due to the COVID pandemic the NDHSAA asked all regions to recognize their All-Region award recipients at the first match each team plays at the regional tournament.
That meant two local players were recognized after their team’s quarterfinal games.
For Ellie Powell, it happened after her team’s upset loss to Beulah.
For senior Samantha Oase of Scranton, it was after the Hettinger-Scranton sweep of Beach in front of a home crowd.
The Night Hawks went on to finish second, losing to Dickinson Trinity in the district title contest.
The winners of the Region 7 post-season volleyball awards received a plaque denoting their accomplishments, according to regional officials..
The All Region 7 Team was selected by the coaches of Region 7, and is based on season long performance. It was chosen before the district tournament began.
There are two more special recognition awards given out by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
The Region 7 Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year was selected by a vote of all the coaches. The 2020 – 21 NDHSCA POWERADE Outstanding Senior Athlete from Region 7 is Amaya Willer of Trinity.
The Region 7 Volleyball Coach of the Year award, with all coaches voting, went to the Scott Miller of Heart River.
All Region 7 - Top 15
(by school Alphabetical order)
Alyvia Braden - Beach
Sadie McGraw - Beulah
Kinsey Zuroff – Beulah
Ellie Powell – Bowman County
Amaya Willer – Dickinson Trinity
Asia Willer – Dickinson Trinity
Kali Kubas – Dickinson Trinity
Abbey Kubas – Dickinson Trinity
Paige Erhardt - Hazen
Campbell Clarys – Heart River
Meg Silbernagel – Heart River
Taylar Fagerberg – Heart River
Sam Oase – Hettinger-Scranton
Myranda Reiss – Killdeer
Jersey Binstock – New England
