A massive storm front is hammering eastern Montana and western North Dakota, with heavy rains, lightning and thunder.
According to earlier predictions by the Bismarck office of the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour were also expected.
The prediction said the storm would pass through the Bowman area by 11 p.m.
