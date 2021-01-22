A three-day gun show at the Bowman County Fairgrounds over the weekend was a big draw, according to organizer Rick Stark.
“It (the gun show) went pretty good. The biggest day was Saturday (Jan. 16),” he said. “A lot of people went to it.
“The wind had something to do with it.”
“We had a lot of the same vendors we had before. The ammunition was a high seller.... high volume. Any ammunition, it didn’t matter what it was, but any ammunition is hot right now.”
The event started Friday and ended Sunday afternoon.
