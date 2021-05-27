Bowman County did not have an individual winner in Saturday’s South West Regional championships in Dickinson’s Biesiot Activity Center.
However, the Lady Bulldogs had two relay wins to add to their depth to place second in the team race to Beulah. The Miners won with 163 points, while Bowman County followed with 117.5 points, edging ahead of Mott-Regent/New England (110).
Killdeer finished fourth (78.5), ahead of Dickinson Trinity (66) and Grant County/Flasher (54). Hettinger-Scranton placed seventh with 40 points, while Richardton-Taylor (38), Heart River (24) and New Salem/Almont (22) rounded out the Top 10.
The Bulldogs will be heading to the state track championships starting Friday in Bismarck.
Relay wins
The quartet of Esmeralda Madrigal, Ellie Powell, Jenna Buchholz and Adyson Gerbig won the 4x100 meter relay title.
It was Madrigal, Landyn Gerbig, Sophia Headley and Buchholz winning the 4x400 with a time of 4:19.22.
The Bulldogs also placed second in the 4x200 meter relay with Adyson Gerbig, Madeline Stafford, Buchholz and Kennedi Blankenbaker being clocked in 1:53.63.
In the 4x800 meter relay, the Bulldog foursome of Rhyann Heyen, Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland and Kenley Bowman took third with a time of 10:41.94 for the race. Hettinger-Scranton won the event with a time of 10:36.57.
Field events
Avrie Nohava placed second in the high jump clearing 4 feet, 11 inches, while Rhyann Heyen followed (eighth, 4-5), Sarsland (12th tie, 4-3), Hadley Headley (16th, 4-1) and Lucy Heyen (17th, 4-1).
Nohava also placed eighth in the triple jump (31-7) with a personal best, while Powell placed second (33-11).
In the long jump, it was Powell placing third with a 16-3 effort, while Sophia Headley followed (sixth, 15-3), Claire Stafford (seventh, 15-1), Madeline (eighth, 15-1) and Landyn Gerbig (10th tie, 14-7.50).
In the pole vault, Julie Sarsland tied for seventh (6-6), while Paysha Rex was in a three-way tie for 12th after clearing 6-0.
Alison Hoff was fourth in the discus (101-00), a personal best. She also placed sixth in the shot put (31-4) and took 13th in the javelin (80-2).
Hurdles
Sophia Headley set a personal best in the 300 meter hurdles of 48.47 seconds, while Madrigal placed third (49.19 seconds). Raegan Honeyman set a personal best when she placed seventh (53.89), beating out AllieRae Stotts (eighth, 53.92). Naomi Massey was 15th with a personal best time of 56.01 seconds.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Madrigal led the way for the Bulldogs, placing third with a personal best 17.14 seconds. Stotts was seventh (18.39), while Tylee Hinek (eighth, 18.63), Honeyman (ninth, 18.69) and Massey (13th, 19.26 seconds) followed.
Track races
Kenley Bowman placed fourth in the 3,200 meters (13:03.04), while Sarsland was fifth (13:03.79), Rex was ninth (14:10.21) and Alexia Reisenauer (14th, 15:23.18).
In the 1,600 meters, Rex was seventh (6:22.36), ahead of Bowman (eighth, 6:23.52) and Reisenauer (11th, 7:05.56).
Rhyann Heyen was eighth in the 800 meters (2:42.80), while Sidra Sadowsky of Hettinger-Scranton won the even with a personal best 2:22.71 effort.
Sophie Headley placed fourth in the 400 meters with a personal best of 1:02.64. Blankenbaker was 11th (1:08.07) ahead of Adyson Gerbig (13th, 1:08.21), Mickellyn Walker (16th, 1:10.67).
Buchholz was ninth in the 200 meters (27.93) – a personal best. She was followed by Blankenbaker (15th, 29.93), Claire Stafford (16th, 30.04), Livia Bowman (22nd, 30.95) and Hadley Headley (23rd, 31.08).
In the 100 meters, Massey was the fastest Bulldog, placing 17th (14.63), while Livia Bowman was 21st (14.74), Lucy Heyen was 23rd (14.88) and Hadley Headley took 25th (14.99 seconds).
