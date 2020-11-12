Less than two weeks after Bowman County defeated visiting Beulah by a 3-1 score, the two volleyball teams met again in the district playoffs Tuesday.
The result was much different as the Miners left town with a 3-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.
The quarterfinal loss ended the season for the Bulldogs and it ended the prep careers for the team's four seniors.
The visitors started off strong, winning the first set by a 25-18 margin with a late scoring run.
The second set was more of a battle with the lead going back-and-forth. Bowman County broke open a 24-22 lead late only to have a late net violation call take the point off the board and make it a 23-23 tie. The visiting Miners scored the next two points to take the second set by a 25-23 score.
The visitors jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the third set, and kept it, notching the win with a 25-16 victory.
According to coach Phil Weldele, it was two evenly matched teams battling throughout the evening.
“Sometimes games can be strange and things just don't go your way,” he said after consoling his team.
“We had a couple of attacks there that bounced around in the ceiling and they (Beulah) were able to get over. One, we hit really hard and it went through the rafters and didn't touch anything... Sometimes strange things like that happen in a game.
“We are two pretty evenly matched teams and a little something .. and a little something there can make a difference,” he said.
One play came when Bowman County had a 23-22 lead late in the second set and apparently scored, but the point was switched to Beulah. “I couldn't quite see from the angle I was at, but they called Ellie (Powell) for being in the net. I couldn't see if she was or not, but it was little things like that,” the coach said.
“The first time we played them (Oct. 30) those little things went our way,” he said.
The team will lose four seniors to graduation – Jenna Buchholz, Esmeralda Madrigal, Logan Blankenbaker and Amy Jeffers. “People don't realize we started with five new starters this year,” he said.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-8 overall record and 8-3 in Region 7 play.
The Miners play at Dickinson Trinity Thursday in the semifinals.
