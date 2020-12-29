Bowman-Beach wrestlers placed fourth in the Lemmon-McIntosh wrestling tournament recently.
A team from Riggs in Pierre won the team title with 219 points, while Belle Fourche was second (180.5) and Sturgis Brown was third with 159 points. The co-op team from Bowman County and Beach was fourth with 141 points.
The Bucca-Dawgs got help from Mace Stuber's victory in the 220 pound competition, while Austin Wanner won the 113 pound title and Emory Noll defeated his126 pound competition.
Team Scores
1
Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
219.0
2
Belle Fourche
180.5
3
Sturgis Brown JV
159.0
4
Bowman County/Beach
141.0
5
Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
65.0
6
Lemmon/McIntosh
51.0
7
Killdeer
49.0
8
Hettinger/Scranton
27.0
9
Faith
21.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh
2nd Place - Taylor Wanner of Bowman County/Beach
3rd Place - Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown JV
4th Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown JV
1st Place Match
Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 5-0, 8th. over Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1, 8th. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown JV) 11-3, Fr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown JV) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Wanner of Bowman County/Beach
2nd Place - Brady Unser of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
3rd Place - D`Angelo Garduna of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Karsen Kulseth of Bowman County/Beach
1st Place Match
Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0, So. over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 6-4, So. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
D`Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 3-1, Jr. over Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2, Fr. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
2nd Place - Caleb Sarsland of Bowman County/Beach
3rd Place - Colton Shelley of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Tell Trohkimoinen of Sturgis Brown JV
Round 1
Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. (Fall 5:36)
Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Dec 9-7)
Round 2
Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Fall 4:49)
Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (MD 14-5)
Round 3
Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Fall 4:51)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emery Noll of Bowman County/Beach
2nd Place - Ethan Martinmaas of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
3rd Place - Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Cayden Neurohr of Killdeer
Round 1
Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
Round 2
Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. (Fall 2:55)
Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
Round 3
Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. (Fall 3:40)
Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
2nd Place - Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown JV
3rd Place - Jaxon Ducheneaux of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
4th Place - Hunter Quenzer of Belle Fourche
5th Place - Kash Krogman of Sturgis Brown JV
6th Place - Zach Tonsager of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 5-4, So. over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-4, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Jaxon Ducheneaux (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1, Fr. over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown JV) 3-4, So. over Zach Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 0-3, 8th. (Fall 1:46)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
2nd Place - Tucker Strand of Bowman County/Beach
3rd Place - Kolby Sperry of Bowman County/Beach
4th Place - Ryne Bostrom of Sturgis Brown JV
5th Place - Byron Holt of Sturgis Brown JV
6th Place - Aaron Campbell of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
7th Place - Tayson Jones of Faith
1st Place Match
Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 5-1, So. over Tucker Strand (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:43)
3rd Place Match
Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1, Fr. over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-2, So. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown JV) 1-2, Fr. over Aaron Campbell (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:06)
7th Place Match
Tayson Jones (Faith) 0-2, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
2nd Place - Caydon Wolbaum of Bowman County/Beach
3rd Place - Austin Foley of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV
4th Place - Riggs Rotenberger of Bowman County/Beach
5th Place - Birch Bang of Killdeer
6th Place - Kashton Ford of Sturgis Brown JV
7th Place - Nic Lambert of Belle Fourche
8th Place - Cody Zentner of Lemmon/McIntosh
1st Place Match
Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 9-4, So. over Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1, Jr. over Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 3:19)
5th Place Match
Birch Bang (Killdeer) 2-2, Fr. over Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown JV) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 3:33)
7th Place Match
Nic Lambert (Belle Fourche) 1-7, So. over Cody Zentner (Lemmon/McIntosh) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:46)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mace Stuber of Bowman County/Beach
2nd Place - Levi Melanson of Belle Fourche
3rd Place - Brooks Clooten of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Sean Wahlfeldt of Belle Fourche
5th Place - Joey Valle of Sturgis Brown JV
6th Place - Herman Frisvold of Lemmon/McIntosh
1st Place Match
Mace Stuber (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, So. over Levi Melanson (Belle Fourche) 3-6, So. (Fall 2:00)
