Bowman-Beach wrestlers placed fourth in the Lemmon-McIntosh wrestling tournament recently.

A team from Riggs in Pierre won the team title with 219 points, while Belle Fourche was second (180.5) and Sturgis Brown was third with 159 points. The co-op team from Bowman County and Beach was fourth with 141 points.

The Bucca-Dawgs got help from Mace Stuber's victory in the 220 pound competition, while Austin Wanner won the 113 pound title and Emory Noll defeated his126 pound competition.

 

 

 

 

Team Scores

 

1

Pierre T.F. Riggs JV 

219.0

2

Belle Fourche 

180.5

3

Sturgis Brown JV 

159.0

4

Bowman County/Beach 

141.0

5

Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 

65.0

6

Lemmon/McIntosh 

51.0

7

Killdeer 

49.0

8

Hettinger/Scranton 

27.0

9

Faith 

21.0

 

 

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh

  • 2nd Place - Taylor Wanner of Bowman County/Beach

  • 3rd Place - Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 4th Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown JV

1st Place Match

  • Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 5-0, 8th. over Taylor Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1, 8th. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown JV) 11-3, Fr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown JV) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:20)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Austin Wanner of Bowman County/Beach

  • 2nd Place - Brady Unser of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle

  • 3rd Place - D`Angelo Garduna of Belle Fourche

  • 4th Place - Karsen Kulseth of Bowman County/Beach

1st Place Match

  • Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach) 4-0, So. over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 6-4, So. (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match

  • D`Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) 3-1, Jr. over Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach) 3-2, Fr. (For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 2nd Place - Caleb Sarsland of Bowman County/Beach

  • 3rd Place - Colton Shelley of Belle Fourche

  • 4th Place - Tell Trohkimoinen of Sturgis Brown JV

Round 1

  • Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. (Fall 5:36)

  • Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Dec 9-7)

Round 2

  • Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Fall 4:49)

  • Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (MD 14-5)

Round 3

  • Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 7-0, Fr. over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (Fall 1:28)

  • Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, So. over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown JV) 0-5, So. (Fall 4:51)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Emery Noll of Bowman County/Beach

  • 2nd Place - Ethan Martinmaas of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 3rd Place - Lane Longbrake of Belle Fourche

  • 4th Place - Cayden Neurohr of Killdeer

Round 1

  • Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:37)

  • Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 3:27)

Round 2

  • Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. (Fall 2:55)

  • Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

Round 3

  • Ethan Martinmaas (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-3, Fr. over Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 6-6, So. (Fall 3:40)

  • Emery Noll (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, 8th. over Cayden Neurohr (Killdeer) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:02)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle

  • 2nd Place - Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 3rd Place - Jaxon Ducheneaux of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 4th Place - Hunter Quenzer of Belle Fourche

  • 5th Place - Kash Krogman of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 6th Place - Zach Tonsager of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

  • Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 5-4, So. over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-4, So. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaxon Ducheneaux (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1, Fr. over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 3-8, Sr. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match

  • Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown JV) 3-4, So. over Zach Tonsager (Belle Fourche) 0-3, 8th. (Fall 1:46)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 2nd Place - Tucker Strand of Bowman County/Beach

  • 3rd Place - Kolby Sperry of Bowman County/Beach

  • 4th Place - Ryne Bostrom of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 5th Place - Byron Holt of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 6th Place - Aaron Campbell of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 7th Place - Tayson Jones of Faith

1st Place Match

  • Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 5-1, So. over Tucker Strand (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match

  • Kolby Sperry (Bowman County/Beach) 3-1, Fr. over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown JV) 5-2, So. (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

  • Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown JV) 1-2, Fr. over Aaron Campbell (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:06)

7th Place Match

  • Tayson Jones (Faith) 0-2, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

  • 2nd Place - Caydon Wolbaum of Bowman County/Beach

  • 3rd Place - Austin Foley of Pierre T.F. Riggs JV

  • 4th Place - Riggs Rotenberger of Bowman County/Beach

  • 5th Place - Birch Bang of Killdeer

  • 6th Place - Kashton Ford of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 7th Place - Nic Lambert of Belle Fourche

  • 8th Place - Cody Zentner of Lemmon/McIntosh

1st Place Match

  • Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 9-4, So. over Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman County/Beach) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

  • Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs JV) 3-1, Jr. over Riggs Rotenberger (Bowman County/Beach) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 3:19)

5th Place Match

  • Birch Bang (Killdeer) 2-2, Fr. over Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown JV) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 3:33)

7th Place Match

  • Nic Lambert (Belle Fourche) 1-7, So. over Cody Zentner (Lemmon/McIntosh) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:46)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Mace Stuber of Bowman County/Beach

  • 2nd Place - Levi Melanson of Belle Fourche

  • 3rd Place - Brooks Clooten of Belle Fourche

  • 4th Place - Sean Wahlfeldt of Belle Fourche

  • 5th Place - Joey Valle of Sturgis Brown JV

  • 6th Place - Herman Frisvold of Lemmon/McIntosh

1st Place Match

  • Mace Stuber (Bowman County/Beach) 3-0, So. over Levi Melanson (Belle Fourche) 3-6, So. (Fall 2:00)

