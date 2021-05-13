Bowman County had another strong showing against regional rivals when the boys won the team title at the Killdeer Invite May 6 and the girls’ team finished a close second to Beulah.
The meet was a warm up for the May 8 meet in Bowman which was canceled, leaving the Bulldogs with only Tuesday’s (May 11) Hollinger Classic before going on the road to the Beach Invite (May 15), Beach Last Chance (May 18) and the South West Regionals (May 22) in Dickinson at the Biesiot Activity Center on the Dickinson State University campus.
The state championship meet will be held at Bismarck State College May 28 and 29.
Boys
In the field events, it was the dynamic duo of Brendon Rasmussen and Hunter Rasmussen taking first and third in both the shot put and the discus competitions.
In the shot put, Brendon Rasmussen threw 48-9 to win the even by almost a foot over Killdeer’s Tyler Hansen, while Hunter Rasmussen was third with a throw of 44-.5. Grant Kees (ninth, 36-4), Colby Schaaf (14th, 34-5.5), Martin Chavez (36th, 27-0) and Zach Doll (42nd, 21-2.5) followed.
In the discus, it was Brendon Rasmussen throwing 142-3 for the victory, while Hunter Rasmussen was third with a 130-10 effort. Kees followed in 10th (104-80), along with Gavin Lambourn (34 th, 77-6), Doll (40th, 61-10) and Chavez (42nd, 46-7).
In the pole vault, Sarsland placed fourth (9-6), while Paulson was sixth (7-0).
In the long jump, Fossum finished fourth (19-0), followed by Dix (fifth, 18-10.5) and Bohden Duffield (sixth, 18-0.5).
In the triple jump, Teigen Marmon placed second with a distance of 38-8.5).
Senior Brian Miller won the 1,600 meters with a personal best 4:41.23, but he is still about one second short of meeting the state qualifying standards for the Class B championships. Caleb Sarsland placed seventh with a time of 4:59.05, followed by Taylor Wanner (eighth, 5:04.72), Austin Wanner (10th, 5:08.10) and Lambourn (14th, 5:45.97).
Carson Massey won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.73 seconds.
Bishop Duffield set a new personal record with his second place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 54.37 seconds, while Nathan Dix was fourth in 55.93 seconds.
Colby Schaaf placed sixth (25.54 seconds) in the 200 meters, followed by Kyler Paulson (12th, 27.01)
In the 800 meters, the top Bowman County finishers were Austin Wanner (ninth, 2:15.97) and Taylor Wanner (10th, 2:18.54).
Bowman County won both the 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter relays in Killdeer. Brody Headley, Clay Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Massey won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 46.26. In the 4x200 meter relay, it was Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Massey working together for a 1:36.27 victory. A second group of Bulldogs – Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Roman Fossum and Paulson placed seventh (1:44.21).
In the 4x400 meter relay, it was Massey, Heimer, Bishop Duffield and Miller placing second with a time of 3:36.12, while a second quartet of Dix, Bohden Duffield, Taylor Wanner and Teigen Marmon took fifth (3:48.45) and a third group (Gavin Scott, Headley, Caleb Sarsland and Paulson ran 3:58.93 to place seventh.
The Bulldogs continued their strong relay performance with the foursome of Scott, Austin Wanner, Sarsland and Miller winning the race with an 8:32.25 effort.
Girls
Beulah barely won the team title with 137 points, just 3.5 points ahead of Bowman County (133.5). Mott-Regent/New England was third (97), followed by Killdeer (85.5) and Dickinson Trinity (74.5). Hazen was sixth (47), with Richardton-Taylor in seventh (34.5). Center Stanton (25), Heart River (24) and Hettinger-Scranton (23) rounded out the top ten teams.
Freshman Jaci Fischer placed second in the 800 meters (2:30.17), while teammate Kenley Bowman followed in seventh (2:49.79), ahead of Alexia Reisenauer (12th, 3:10.48).
Fischer also won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:41.20, while Bowman followed in sixth (6:10.76), Paysha Rex (seventh, 6:28.41) and Reisenauer (ninth, 7:17.28). Rex also finished second in the 3,200 meters (14:19.65).
Esmeralda Madrigal won the 300 meter hurdles with a personal best of 49.27, while Sophia Headley was sixth (52.58), AllieRae Stotts was eighth (55.03), Raegan Honeyman was 11th (55.93 seconds, Naomi Massey placed 14th (58.22) and Tylee Hinek placed 17th (1:00.28).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Stotts took fifth (18.33), while Honeyman was eighth (19:08) and Massey was 10th (19.37).
The Bowman County foursome of Madrigal, Madeline Stafford, Jenna Buchholz and Ellie Powell placed second in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.97 seconds.
In the 4x200 meter relay Madrigal, Powell, Buchholz and Adyson Gerbig placed third (1:53.50), while the quartet of Kennedi Blankenbaker, Headley, Clair Stafford and Madeline Stafford placed fifth in the same race with a time of 1:55.78.
In the 4x400 meter relay, it was Madrigal, Landyn Gerbig, Headley and Fischer winning the race with a 4:19.36 time. The Bulldogs had two other teams in the race with Honeyman, Julie Sarsland, Lucy Heyen and Hadley Headley taking fifth (4:31.75) and the foursome of Rhyann Heyen, Buchholz, Claire Stafford and Stotts running 4:46.80 to finish in eighth place.
In the 4x800 meter relay, Rhyann Heyen, Landyn Gerbig, Sarsland and Bowman placed second with a time of 10:54.42.
Alison Hoff placed fifth in the discus (97-3), fifth in the javelin (92-5) and sixth in the shot put (30-10). Eighth-grader Kennedy Senn finished 27th in the javelin with a personal best of 63-2.
Avrie Nohava won the high jump with a clearance of 4-11, while Rhyann Heyen was seventh (4-5) and both Sarsland and Lucy Heyen tied for 14th with a clearance of 4-1.
In the long jump, it was Headley placing third (16-2.5), while Landyn Gerbig was sixth (15.8.5), followed by Nohava (ninth, 15-1), Adyson Gerbig (10th, 15-0.5), Blankenbaker (11th, 15-0), Claire Stafford (14 th, 14-9), Madeline Stafford (15th tie, 14-5) and Honeyman (22nd, 13-6.5).
Powell placed second in the triple jump by just 1.5 inches when she set a new personal best of 33-1.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.