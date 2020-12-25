Bulldogs improve to 2-1
The season and girls basketball tournament may have started with a narrow loss to Beulah Dec. 16, but the Bulldogs logged two straight wins and claimed the consolation crown Saturday evening in Solberg Gym with a lopsided 52-32 win over visiting Stanley.
The win came with a slow start, although the Bulldogs scored the first seven points in the game.
After taking an 8-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and still held a six-point lead at halftime (17-11).
Eighth grader Raegan Honeyman helped spark the hosts by getting 10 of her final 11 points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs built up a 34-19 lead by the end of the period after they outscored the Blue Jays by a 17-8 margin.
Bowman closed out the contest with 18 more points from the bench in the final quarter.
Ellie Powell finished the game with 17 points, nine coming from the free throw line, as Bulldogs improved to 2-1 for the first three games of their season.
Jaci Fischer added eight points in the first three quarters, while Bailey Peterson put in five. Both Jocelyn Kulseth and Andrea Rodakowski scored three each, while Claire Stafford and Jayda Miller each put in two points.
Madeline Stafford got one point at the free throw line.
Ava Schuster was the top scorer for Stanley with nine points. Leevi Miller added six points for the Blue Jays before she fouled out.
Consolation semi wins
In the semifinal consolation contest Thursday, the Bulldogs won easily over regional rival Richardton-Taylor by a 56-25 margin.
The hosts took a 12-2 first quarter lead and kept rolling to 32-13 halftime lead.
The visiting Raiders could only add 12 more points for the rest of the game while the hosts doubled that total in the second half.
Peterson led the Bulldogs with 15 points, 11 coming in the first half. Powell finished with nine points, while Kulseth had eight and both Fischer and Honeyman each scored six. Kulseth, Averie Nohava and Miller each scored three pointers, with Kulseth getting one in both the second and fourth quarters. Nohava finished with five points and Miller had three. Claire Stafford and Sophia Headley each scored two points.
Skylar Crow led the Raiders with seven points, while Gracee Kuntz and Lily Hixson each had five. Hixson had the Raiders’ only three-pointer.
The Raiders moved into the consolation semifinal after losing in the first round Monday at Scranton to Hettinger-Scranton.
Narrow loss
Bowman dropped its first game when visiting Beulah came from behind for the 37-35 victory, Tuesday in Solberg gym.
The visiting Miners scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win in the final minutes.
The Bulldogs held the lead at halftime (21-15) and after three quarters (28-24).
Powell finished the game with 10 points, while Rodakowski added nine.
Four Bulldogs (Kulseth, Miller, Peterson and Headley) each scored three points. Both Fischer and Madeline Stafford scored two points.
Beulah’s Harys Beachamp scored 10 points while both Jenna Koppelson and Kinsey Zuroff each added nine points in the win.
