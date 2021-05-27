It was the Battle of the B’s Saturday in the Biesiot Activity Center.
But the biggest and best of the B’s was Bowman County – scoring 192 points to grab the South West Region team title.
Beulah was second with 176.5 points.
Dickinson Trinity placed third with 89.5 points, followed by Killdeer (89.5), Mott/Regent-New England (fifth, 57), Richardton-Taylor (sixth, 45), New Salem/Almont (seventh, 27), Grant County/Flasher (eighth, 21), Glen Ullin/Hebron (ninth, 17.5 points) and Hettinger-Scranton (tenth, 16).
Beach (11th, 11) and Heart River (12th, 3) rounded out the twelve team field.
The Bulldogs will be sending a big contingent to the state track and field championship meet which starts Friday in Bismarck.
Distance double
It was senior Brian Miller leading the way for the Bulldogs, winning the 800 meters, 1600 meters and placing second in the 3,200 meters. Miller won the metric half-mile with a 2:03.59 effort, beating Dickinson Trinity’s Jake Daniel (2:06.94), Hettinger-Scranton’s Peyton Tuhy (2:07.63) and teammate Gavin Scott (2:07.63) to the finish line.
In the 1,600 meters, it was Miller again coming in first, with a time of 4:43.37. Caleb Hansen and Daniel, Dickinson Trinity teammates, followed in second and third place.
Tuhy was fourth with a time of 4:52.84, just in front of Scott (fifth, 4:52.23).
Caleb Sarsland placed eighth with a time of 4:56.20, while Austin Wanner placed 10th (4:58.86).
It was Hansen who won the 3,200 meters (10:0.98), while Miller came in with a time of 10:22.85 for second place.
Sarsland was third (10:24.00), beating out Austin Wanner to the finish line (fourth, 10:35.29).
Field event wins
Bowman had a strong showing in the field events, with firsts in the shot put, discus and the triple jump.
Brendon Rasmussen won the shot put with a 49 foot, 8.5-inch effort – more than three feet farther than his closest competitor.
Hunter Rasmussen placed sixth with a 41-4.5 toss. Grant Kees was 10th (37-5), ahead of teammate Colby Schaff (11th, 37-1) and Zach Doll (32nd, 22-11).
In the discus, it was Hunter Rasmussen with the upset, winning with a throw of 135-5. He finished ahead of Sam Huether (134-7). Brendon Rasmussen placed seventh with a throw of 121-6. Kees was ninth with a 117-1 effort. Ben Knopp placed 22nd with a throw of 91-7, ahead of teammate Gavin Lambourn (31st, 75-.5).
Sarsland placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, while Kyler Paulson made 8-0 to take ninth.
In the long jump, it was Clay Heimer losing the top spot by just one inch to Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore. Gilmore won with a 21-1 jump, while Teigen Marmon was fourth (19-9) and Bishop Duffield finished fifth (19-9).
Bohden Duffield was 10th (18-0), while Roman Fossum finished 15th (16-9.5).
In the triple jump, Heimer came back to claim a win with a 42-6.5 effort, while senior Brady Senn placed fifth (38-11.5).
Senn was the top Bulldog in the javelin, placing sixth (134-1), while Knopp followed (10th, 123-6), along with Kees (21st, 90-8) and Lambourn (27th, 75-2).
Relay wins
Brody Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Carson Massey beat Beulah in the 4x100 meter relay with a winning time of 45.36 seconds.
It was one of two relay wins for the Bulldogs.
The Bowman County quartet of Scott, Taylor Wanner, Jackson Fischer and Austin Wanner won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.54.
The Bulldogs had a second-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay when Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Massey and Jaxson Hansey were timed in 3:40.77.
In the 4x200 meter relay, Schaff, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield and Headley were fifth with a time of 1:38.38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.