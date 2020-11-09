Bowman County hosts Beulah Tuesday in a 6 p.m. Region 7 quarterfinal contest just over a week since the two teams last met.
The Miners earned the rematch with a 3-0 sweep Nov. 6 against the Mott-Regent squad.
Bowman County won the battle with Beulah by a 3-1 margin before the Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a home loss to visiting Hettinger-Scranton.
The winner of Tuesday's showdown in Bowman will face the winner of the Trinity-New England quarterfinal in Tuesday's semifinals. The Tigers edged Killdeer in Friday's first round game by a narrow 3-2 margin.
Drop finale
Bowman County closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Hettinger-Scranton.
The visitors started off with a run that turned a 5-5 tie into a 13-7 advantage, with key scoring from Scranton's Samantha Oase and Bailey Pierce.
The visitors then started another run, scoring 12 of the next 18 points for the first set win.
In the second set, the visitors started slowly, falling behind early 5-2. The two teams tied at 10-10, then again several times until it was 19-19.
Hettinger-Scranton went on a 6-1 run to grab the second set (25-20) and a 2-0 advantage.
In the final set, Hettinger-Scranton let the hosts score first, then turned the 1-0 Bulldog lead into a 7-3 Nighthawk advantage.
Hettinger-Scranton would take a 14-8 lead, but the Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 14-all with a run of their own.
Ahead 22-17, the Nighthawks closed out the three-set sweep with a 3-2 run.
Ellie Powell had 10 kills against the visiting Nighthawks, averaging 3.3 per set. She also succeeded with half of her 20 attempts.
Powell had two solo blocks and two assisted blocks against the Nighthawks.
Junior Rhyann Heyen finished the contest with five kills in nine attempts and nine serve receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.