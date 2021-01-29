Bowman County Beach wrestlers have had a busy eight days competing in eight separate duals in four different schools.
The young team traveled to Harvey on January 15th to square off with Rugby and Harvey Wells County. They followed that up on January 16th with three duals against South Border, Lamour and Carrington. Team scores reflect the 6 forfeit points given if one of the teams has an empty weight class. These two matches ups allowed the local wrestlers to square up against competitors that they had not had the chance to wrestle this year.
With only a few days rest, the boys then traveled to Beulah on January 19th to dual New Salem and Beulah. New Salem, the front-runner in Region 4, has a strong deep team that gave the wrestlers a run for their money. Some big wins and lots of experience was gained during this dual. Bowman then followed that up with a win against Beulah/Hazen giving the team the number 3 seed for Region Duals that will be held on Friday, January 29th.
On January 22nd, the wrestlers once again hit the road to dual Killdeer. BCB finished the week off with an important Region win against the talented young team.
Results from Harvey Duals January 15th, 2021
Bowman County/Beach defeated Rugby 36-30
• 120 - Caleb Sarsland won by Forfeit
• 126 - John Jundt (Rugby) over Emery Noll Fall 4:00
• 132 - Kolby Sperry won by Forfeit
• 138 - Riley Odden (Rugby) over Tucker Strand Fall 4:38
• 145 - Caydon Wolbaum over Bailey Zachmeier (Rugby) Fall 1:00
• 152 - Austin Schneibel (Rugby) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 1:21
• 160 - Cole Anderson (Rugby) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Double Forfeit
• 182 - Double Forfeit
• 195 - Double Forfeit
• 220 - Mace Stuber over Landon Zietz (Rugby) Fall 3:24
• 285 - Cole Schneibel (Rugby) won by Forfeit
• 106 - Taylor Wanner won by Forfeit
• 113 - Austin Wanner over Bryson Amyotte (Rugby) Fall 3:06
Bowman County/Beach defeated Harvey Wells County 41-27
• 126 - Emery Noll over Jadyn Vollmer (HWC) Fall 4:30
• 132 - Kolby Sperry over Kayl Sieg (HWC) Maj 15-3
• 138 - Tucker Strand over Noah Herrington (HWC) TF 16-0
• 145 - Caydon Wolbaum over Daniel Stoll (HWC) 6-4 Dec
• 152 - Riggs Rotenberger won by Forfeit
• 160 - Nickolas Dossenko (HWC) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Carsen Mertz (HWC) won by Forfeit
• 182 - Jameson Krosbakken (HWC) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Double Forfeit
• 220 - Mace Stuber over Gavin Austin (HWC) by Fall 0:23
• 285 - Jayden Vlaminck (HWC) won by Forfeit
• 106 - Taylor Wanner over Hudson Hayton (HWC) TF 19-2
• 113 - Mason Feist (HWC) over Austin Wanner Dec 7-5
• 120 - Caleb Sarsland over Jackson Lematta (HWC) Fall 1:24
Results from Carrington Quad January 16th, 2021
South Boarder defeated Bowman County/Beach 57-19
• 106 - Taylor Wanner over Ryker Vetter (SB) Fall 4:19
• 113 - Austin Wanner over Brody Hoffman (SB) Maj 9-0
• 120 - Tristan Lepp (SB) over Caleb Sarsland Fall 5:56
• 126 - Matthew Wolf (SB) over Emery Noll Dec 7-5
• 132 - Marshall Lindgren (SB) over Kolby Sperry Fall 2:53
• 138 - Tucker Strand over Jace Nitschke (SB) TF 16-1
• 145 - Jon Shockley (SB) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 1:04
• 152 - Baxter Sand (SB) over Caydon Wolbaum Fall 2:23
• 160 - James Schumacher (SB) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Daniel Schumacher (SB) won by Forfeit
• 182 - Shane Nitschke (SB) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Nathan Schauer (SB) won by Forfeit
• 220 - Ashton Peterson (SB) won by Forfeit
• 285 - Mace Stuber over Trent Brokaw (SB) Maj 12-2
Lamoure defeated Bowman County/Beach 39-37
• 113 - Austin Wanner over Maddux Shockman (Lamoure) Fall 0:42
• 120 - Caleb Sarsland won by Forfeit
• 126 - Emery Noll over Dustin Ketterling (Lamoure) Fall 0:37
• 132 - Kolby Sperry over Jake Kramer (Lamoure) Fall 0:26
• 138 - Tucker Strand over Brayden Steffes (Lamoure) Maj 16-3
• 145 - Lukas Hoff (Lamoure) over Caydon Wolbaum SV-1 6-4
• 152 - Andrew Hoff (Lamoure) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 1:29
• 160 - Garrett Hebl (Lamoure) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Brett Wendel (Lamoure) won by Forfeit
• 182 - Brady Lettenmaier (Lamoure) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Brock Wendel (Lamoure) won by Forfeit
• 220 - Mace Stuber over Wyatt Weight (Lamoure) Dec 8-4
• 285 - Zachary Lahlum (Lamoure) won by Forfeit
• 106 - Taylor Wanner won by Forfeit
Carrington defeated Bowman County/Beach 50-12
• 120 - Treston Lura (Carrington) over Caleb Sarsland Maj 12-0
• 126 - Matthew Duchscherer (Carrington) over Emery Noll Fall 0:31
• 132 - Corbin Clifton (Carrington) over Kolby Sperry SV-1 2-0
• 138 - Trevor Hoggarth (Carrington) over Tucker Strand Dec 8-3
• 145 - Brecken Lura (Carrington) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 3:06
• 152 - Caydon Wolbaum over Jonathon Lura (Carrington) Fall 3:49
• 160 - Drew Schroeder (Carrington) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Wyatt Walker (Carrington) won by Forfeit
• 182- Michael Clifton (Carrington) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Double Forfeit
• 220 - Double Forfeit
• 285 - Beau Retzlaff (Carrington) over Mace Stuber Fall 1:14
• 106 - Trace Hoggarth (Carrington) over Taylor Wanner (Bowman County) Maj 12-4
• 113 - Austin Wanner won by Forfeit
Results from Beulah Quad January 19th
New Salem-Almont defeated Bowman County/Beach 62-18
• 106 - Taylor Wanner over Trenton Klatt (NSA) Fall 2:42
• 113 - Wyatt Engwicht (NSA) over Karsen Kulseth Fall 0:51
• 120 - Cole Gerhardt (NSA) over Austin Wanner Fall 2:48
• 126 - Ethan Maier (NSA) over Caleb Sarsland MD 16-6
• 132 - Riley Doll (NSA) over Emery Noll MD 14-2
• 138 - Tucker Strand over Kaden Tomac (NSA) Fall 3:53
• 145 - Cody Irwin (NSA) over Caydon Wolbaum Fall 0:45
• 152 - Ethan Hammons (NSA) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 2:53
• 160 - Ty Wolding (NSA) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Mason Olander (NSA) over Gavin Goni Fall 1:16
• 182 - Tayson Klatt (NSA) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Lane Huber (NSA) won by Forfeit
• 220 - Mace Stuber over Cole Nagel (NSA) Fall 1:48
• 285 - AJ Heins (NSA) won by Forfeit
Bowman County/Beach defeated Beulah-Hazen 45-32
• 113 - Connor Bosch (B-H) over Austin Wanner Fall 1:14
• 120 - Karsen Kulseth over Lucas Weidner (B-H) Fall 2:26
• 126 - Mason Mellmer (B-H) over Caleb Sarsland MD 12-0
• 132 - Emery Noll over Brayden Haack (B-H) Fall 2:43
• 138 - Tucker Strand won by Forfeit
• 145 - Cade Harm (B-H) over Caydon Wolbaum Fall 4:00
• 152 - Riggs Rotenberger over Colson Sago (B-H) Dec 7-5
• 160 - Trevin Sago (B-H) over Gavin Goni MD 14-4
• 170 - Aaron Ripplinger (B-H) won by Forfeit
• 182 - Rilley Pond won by Forfeit
• 195 - Riley Cline (B-H) won by Forfeit
• 220 - Wyatt Roberts over Ashton Parker (B-H) (Fall 1:10)
• 285: Mace Stuber won by Forfeit
• 106 - Taylor Wanner over Clayton Hinker (B-H) Fall 3:42
Results from Killdeer Dual January 22nd
Bowman County/Beach defeated Killdeer 44-28
• 106 - Double Forfeit
• 113 - Taylor Wanner over Jace Andersen (KIL) Dec 8-5
• 120 - Karsen Kulseth over Cayden Neurohr (KIL) Fall 3:18
• 126 - Cody Simmons (KIL) over Caleb Sarsland MD 8-0
• 132 - Emery Noll over Christian Ramos (KIL) Fall 2:24
• 138 - Keiren Coyle over William Roundy (KIL) TF 16-0 3:53
• 145 - Gus Bohmbach (KIL) over Riggs Rotenberger Fall 3:26
• 152 - Caydon Wolbaum over Birch Bang (KIL) Fall 5:18
• 160 - Ashton Frei (KIL) won by Forfeit
• 170 - Jayden Hicks (KIL) won by Forfeit
• 182 - Zack Andersen (KIL) won by Forfeit
• 195 - Rilley Pond (BC-B) won by Forfeit
• 220 - Wyatt Roberts (BC-B) won by Forfeit
• 285 - Mace Stuber over Colter Thormahlen (KIL) Fall 3:42
