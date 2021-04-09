Bowman County started off the season by blowing away the competition in the Early Bird track invitational the team hosted on April Fool’s Day.
Both the boys and girls won easy team victories, with the boys claiming 180 points in their win, while the girls had 122 points.
The boys squad finished with almost double the points of second place Killdeer (91), while Mott-Regent/New England placed third with 74 points. Hazen was fourth (61), followed by Bison (fifth, 52), Richardton-Taylor (sixth, 50), Grant County/Flasher (seventh, 38), Beach (eighth, 28), Baker (ninth, 25) and Hettinger-Scranton (tenth, 24). Heart River placed 11 th with 23 points, while Center-Stanton scored one point.
Last shot
It was Brandon Rasmussen coming through on his final throw in the shot put that gave the Bulldogs’ boys their biggest win.
Rasmussen, a senior, tossed the 12-pound ball 47 feet 9 inches on his final throw to defeat Killdeer junior Tyler Hansen by almost two feet. Hansen was second with a throw of 46-0.
After celebrating his winning effort, Rasmussen looked at Hansen and told him “Top that.”
Hansen wasn’t able to.
Rasmussen’s winning toss exceeded the state Class B qualifying standard by a foot and gave him the fourth best mark in the state behind Kaden Pastian of Hillsboro/Central Valley (56-8), Trey Haugen of Dickinson (5-3.5) and Jack Packer of Kindred (48-10).
Senior Brian Miller earned spots among the top 10 in North Dakota in both the 800 and 1600 meters. Miller clocked a 2:08.74 in the metric half mile, while finishing with a 4:48.86 time in the longer distance.
In the 800 meters, Miller finished just a step behind Jason Burkhalter of Bison (SD) to settle for second in the race. Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger-Scranton was third (2:16.94) just ahead of Bowman County’s Gavin Scott (2:18.26). Caleb Sarsland of Bowman County was sixth (2:26.93).
Bison’s Burkhalter made it a double distance win with a victory in the 1600 (4:43.13), leaving Miller in second. Scott placed third (5:04.95), just ahead of teammates Austin Wanner (5:09.91) and Sarsland (5:17.70).
Girls win
The girls scored 122 points to leave Mott-Regent/New England far behind in second pace with 108 points in the team scoring. Killdeer was third with 91 points, while Baker had 69 points in fourth place. Hazen (62) was fifth, followed by Richardton-Taylor (sixth, 52), Hettinger-Scranton (seventh, 51), Grant County/Flasher (eighth, 42), Heart River (ninth, 35) and Beach (tenth, 30). Center Stanton had 29 points to finish eleventh, while Bison was twelfth with 10.
Girls’ depth pays off
The Bulldogs picked up wins in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays in the meet.
The quartet of Esmeralda Madrigal, Claire Stafford, Jenn Bucholz and Rhyann Heyen won the 4x400 event with a time of 4:38.27 – the fifth fastest time in the state.
In the 4x200 relay, the Bulldogs won the event with the foursome of Jenna Buchholz, Ellie Powell, Madeline Stafford and Avrie Nohava in a time of 1:58.04 – sixth fastest in the state.
Powell also picked up a third and fourth in the jumps, placing third in the long jump (16-0) and fourth in the triple jump (32-2). She was one of four Bulldogs to place in the top eight in the long jump.
Freshman Jaci Fischer won the 1600 meters in 6:02.41, with teammate Kenley Bowman placing second with a time of 6:20.91. Bowman also finished second in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:01.
The big winner on the girls’ side was Skylar Crow of Richardton-Taylor. The senior won the 100 (12.85) and 200 (28.16), along with the long jump (18-0). Crow beat the state qualifying standards in both the 100 meters and the long jump and is ranked second in the state in the long jump and sixth in the 100 meters.
Hettinger-Scranton’s Sidra Sadowski also picked up a double win for the Night Hawks, taking both the 400-meter and 800 meter races. Sadowsky has the fastest 400 in the state (1:03.17) and the second-fastest 800 meters (2:34.21).
Sadowsky was also a member of the winning 4x800 relay team with Bailee Pierce, Kelly Schauer and Cassie Kindsfater. The foursome ran 11:26.14 to easily beat the team from Mott-Regent/New England by more than 40 seconds.
On the road
The Bulldogs will be on the road Friday competing at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish against Belle Fourche, Big Horn, Bison, Custer, Dawson County, Douglas, Harding County, Hill City, Hulett, Lead-Deadwood, Moorcroft, Newell, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Christian, Rapid City Stevens, Sheridan, Spearfish, St. Thomas More, Sturgis Brown, Sundance and Wall.
The event will be held at Black Hills State University’s Lyle Hare Stadium, with the events starting at 9 a.m.
The Bulldogs will also be hosting the Bowman County Booster track invitational meet April 13, then travel to Dickinson April 17 for the Blue Hawk Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.