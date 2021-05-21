golf.png

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Bowman County golf teams have been busy the last two weeks playing in Mott, Bismarck, Bowman, Beulah, Hazen, South Heart, Flasher, Dickinson and Killdeer. Here are the results of these meets.

Boys

Karsen Kulseth: Hazen - 8th, Beulah - 8th, Dickinson - 6th, Bowman - 8th, Flasher - 2nd

Keiren Coyle: Flasher - 6th

Dylan Hedge: Flasher - 1st

Boys Team: Flasher - 1st

Girls

Harley Lardy: Bowman - 5th, Bismarck - 5th,

Reagen Coyle: South Heart JV - 4th

Girls team: Bowman - 4th, Bismarck - 3rd

This week the boys and girls each have their regional tournament. Individuals who finish in the top ten will move on to the state tournament as will the teams that finish in the top three.

0
0
0
0
0

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.