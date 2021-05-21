The Bowman County golf teams have been busy the last two weeks playing in Mott, Bismarck, Bowman, Beulah, Hazen, South Heart, Flasher, Dickinson and Killdeer. Here are the results of these meets.
Boys
Karsen Kulseth: Hazen - 8th, Beulah - 8th, Dickinson - 6th, Bowman - 8th, Flasher - 2nd
Keiren Coyle: Flasher - 6th
Dylan Hedge: Flasher - 1st
Boys Team: Flasher - 1st
Girls
Harley Lardy: Bowman - 5th, Bismarck - 5th,
Reagen Coyle: South Heart JV - 4th
Girls team: Bowman - 4th, Bismarck - 3rd
This week the boys and girls each have their regional tournament. Individuals who finish in the top ten will move on to the state tournament as will the teams that finish in the top three.
