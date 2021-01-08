The game was decided early with Bowman County improving its record to 5-1 after a lopsided 67-15 win over visiting Richardton-Taylor in Solberg Gym Thursday (Jan. 7).
The Bulldogs used a throttling defense to force repeated turnovers by the visiting Raiders as they turned a slow 2-0 start into a decisive 17-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Ellie Powell started it with a basket inside the key 80 seconds into the game.
Andrea Rodakowski added the next basket more than a minute later as the two scorers helped get the team started.
Rodakowski, who finished the game as the high scorer with 16 points, added two more baskets in the first quarter. When she finished her first quarter scoring, the Bulldogs had already built up 13-1 lead.
Bailey Peterson kept the pressure on the visitors, hitting a pair of three-pointers on the way to the hosts adding 18 more points before halftime.
The Bulldogs then kept ravaging the Raiders defensively with the visitors getting just one free throw in eight minutes and falling behind by a 35-4 margin at halftime.
The Raiders came out of halftime scoring quickly with a free throw and a basket, but that ignited a 12-0 run by the Bulldogs as they took a 47-7 lead, thanks to six points by Powell.
By the end of the quarter, the Bulldogs had built up a 51-9 lead and kept substituting players.
According to coach Jaden Schoch, the defense and the team's ability to take advantage of the Raiders' defense was the difference.
“Hopefully, we can find a weakness to break,” he explained. “Hopefully, you can find an area to breech.”
Led by Rodakowski's 16 points and 14 from Powell, the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 for the season with the win. The only loss was to Beulah, which currently leads the regional standings with a 3-0 record and is 6-2 overall.
Bowman was tied with Dickinson Trinity in the region with the victory.
Jaci Fischer and Peterson each scored nine points, while Sophia Headley finished with six and Jocelyn Kulseth added five points.
Raegan Honeyman scored four points, all in the third quarter. Both Carmen Burke and Jayda Miller had two points.
The Bulldogs got 15 of their points from long range, led by Peterson (three) and one each by Kulseth and Fischer.
The team only got two chances at the free throw line and missed both.
The visitors were led by Skylar Crow's five points and three from Jayne Krank. The Raiders hit five free throws.
Upcoming contests
After playing at Faith (S.D.) Friday, the Bulldogs will host Harding County (Jan. 12), then travel to Beach (Jan. 14) before hosting Grant County (Jan. 16) and Killdeer (Jan. 19)
B - Region 7 Standings
(As of Jan. 8)
Teams Region 7 Overall
Beulah 3-0 6-2
Hettinger/Scranton 1-0 6-2
Bowman County 3-1 5-1
Dickinson Trinity 3-1 3-3
Glen Ullin/Hebron 1-1 5-2
Heart River 1-1 4-3
Hazen High 1-1 2-5
Mott-Regent 1-3 1-5
Killdeer 0-0 1-5
Beach 0-2 2-4
New England 0-2 1-6
Richardton-Taylor 0-3 1-9
