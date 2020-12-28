Bowman County jumped out to an early lead Monday (Dec. 28) and cruised to a 66-31 road victory in New England.
Andrea Rodakowski led all scorers with 20 points after hitting eight baskets and going 4-for-5 at the free throw line.
The Bulldogs ended with 11 players scoring in the decisive victory which improved the team's record to 3-1 after four games.
Ellie Powell finished with 10 points.
Bailey Peterson and Jocelyn Kulseth each added a three-pointer in the win. Peterson finished with six points, while Jayda Miller had five.
Avrie Nohava and Sophia Headley both scored four points apiece. Kulseth had three points, while Jaci Fisher, Claire Stafford and Kennedi Blankenbaker each finished with two points. Reagan Honeyman hit one free throw.
The Bulldogs had a 22-11 edge in two-point field goals over the Tigers.
Elli Rettinger led the Tigers with 11 points, including two bombs from outside the three-point arc.Emma Bock and Grace Dinius both scored five points in the Tigers' loss.
The Bulldogs ran up a 21-9 lead after the first eight minutes and then made it a 41-18 advantage at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, it was a 55-26 lead as coach Jaden Schoch gave his bench plenty of court time in the victory.
For the coach, the big Bulldog win was a sign the team was starting to come together.
“We played much better tonight (Monday). As the year goes on I think we are going to keep playing better. We got some rotation (off the bench) there at the end.
“We played a more complete game. We still have things we have got to clean up,” he added.
“They are starting to figure out what we want as coaches and they are starting to figure each other out,Schoch added.
The Bulldogs closed out the 2020 part of the season Wednesday (Dec. 30) with a home game against regional rival Haven.
The next game on the Bulldogs' schedule after the new year will be Jan. 7 when the Bulldogs host Richardton-Taylor. The team will also travel to play Faith in South Dakota a day later.
