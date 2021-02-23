Two teams will meet today in the district semifinals, which means only one will play in Thursday's district championship contest at 6 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Activities Center.
When top seed Hettinger-Scranton meets fifth seed Bowman County at 5 p.m. in the regional semifinals, it will be the first of two semis. The second game will pit Dickinson Trinity against Heart River.
The Cougars upset Beulah by a 66-58 margin Monday to earn its berth in the semifinals, while Dickinson Trinity held off Glen Ullin/Hebron by a narrow 48-43 score.
The second semifinal game will start at 7 p.m.
The Night Hawks have a 1-0 edge between the two county squads, having won a narrow 57-52 decision in late January with the game played in Hettinger.
The Night Hawks also enter the game ranked tenth in the state among the Class B teams and will be looking to continue its run into the state tournament.
The Bulldogs enter Tuesday's game thanks to a stifling defensive start against Hazen, building up an early 21-point lead, but still needed a last-second basket by freshman Jaci Fischer to earn the semifinal berth.
The Night Hawks battled Mott-Regent and foul trouble Monday to move into the semifinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.