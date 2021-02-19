For the three seniors on the Bulldogs' roster, it was the final chance to play before a home crowd Thursday.
They made it count with an easy 74-53 victory over the visiting Bucanneers.
The win improved the team's record to 7-3 and into sole possession of third place in the Region 7 standings.
In other games Thursday, Dickinson Trinity handed Hazen a 57-38 loss, dropping the Bison (7-4) to fourth, one-half game ahead of Glen Ullin/Hebron and Heart River – both with 6-4 records.
In other Region 7 action Thursday, the Mott-Regent Wildfire burned Hettinger-Scranton with a 51-43 road victory in Scranton.
Both Beulah and Killdeer picked up non-regional battles Thursday, Beulah handed Bishop Ryan a 72-66 loss, while the Cowboys edged Parhsall by a 60-53 score.
Both New Salem/Almont and Flasher handed region 7 teams losses Thursday. Flasher defeated visiting New England by a 69-37 margin, while New Salem/Almost beat Richardton-Taylor by a 59-47 score.
Undefeated Beulah will host Beach Saturday in the only regional contest of the weekend.
In other action Saturday, Stanley will visit Heart River, Glen Ullin/Hebron goes to Grant County, Center-Stanton goes to Hazen.
The regional season ends Feb. 26 when Bowman County goes to Heart River, Richardton-Taylor visits Mott-Regent , Dickinson Trinity heads to Killdeer, Glen Ullin/Hebron plays at New England and Beulah goes to Hazen.
Bulldogs pull away
In Thursday's home finale, the Bulldogs held a 17-13 lead after the first quarter.
Then the hosts turned on the afterburners. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the visitors by a 28-14 margin to take a 45-27 lead at halftime.
That scoring run continued in the third quarter with the Bulldogs ran up a 20-11 scoring edge which put the lead at 65-38 going into the final quarter.
With many of the starters staying on the bench, the Beach Bucaneers made a run in the final eight minutes, outscoring Bowman County by a 15-9 score.
The Bulldogs finished with nine players scoring in the game.
Caleb Duffield led the scorers with 19 points, while Bohden Duffield pur in 13 and Bishop Duffield added 12.
Gavin Scott added eight points, and four players – Carson Massey, Brady Senn, Teigen Marmon and Barret Walby each score five points.
Clay Heimer added two points.
The Buccaneers were led by Ray Steiner, who scored 14 points. Sophomore Trey Swanson added 11 and Elijah Holkup put in 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.