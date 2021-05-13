Rugby easily claimed the girls team title at the House/Kihne track invitational May 4 as the Panthers scored more than the combined points of the next two teams – Watford City (93) and Bowman County (82). The Panthers dominated the meet, winning with 181 total points.
The Lady Bulldogs beat St. Mary’s (75) and Harvey/Wells County (73) to round out the top five teams in the meet.
Dickinson Trinity placed sixth in the team race with 67.5 points. Haven followed with 61.5, followed with 61.5, while Grant County/Flasher had 35, Beach 16 and New Salem/Almont 15.
Sophomore Avrie Nohava came closest to grabbing a victory, clearing 4 feet, nine inches in the high jump. That was the winning height, however she was second to Rugby’s Janikka Miller because of misses. Rhyann Heyen placed sixth, clearing 4-5.
Another sophomore, Ellie Powell, also grabbed a second in the long jump with a 16-1.5 effort, along with a third place in the triple jump (32-11.5). Rugby dominated the event with seven placing in the top ten in the triple jump.
In the long jump, the Bulldogs had Sophia Headley place 11th with a leap of 14-3.5. She was followed by Claire Stafford (13th, 13-11), Adyson Gerbig (14th, 13-10), Landyn Gerbig (16th, 13-9) and Raegan Honeyman (25th, 12-10).
Alison Hoff set a season best when she placed fourth in the discus (98-0), along with sixth in the javelin (95-9), another personal best. and was 13th in the shot put (28-6).
The Bulldogs also got a second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:47.27 and the foursome of Heyen, Gerbig, Julie Sarsland and Kenley Bowman.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Bowman County placed second with the quartet of Esmerelda Madrigal, Landyn Gerbig, Headley and Jaci Fischer. The team had a time of 4:20.04 for the relay and finished six seconds behind the winning team from Watford City.
In the 4x200 meter relay, the Bulldogs were fourth with Adyson Gerbig, Jenna Buchholz, Powell and Madeline Stafford finishing with a time of 1:54.79.
It was Madrigal, Powell, Buchholz and Madeline Stafford running 54.21 to place fourth in the 4x100 meter relay.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Madrigal placed third with a time of 49.95 seconds, followed by Headley (fifth, 52.10), AlliRae Stotts (12th, 55.88), Honeyman (14th, 56.75), Naomi Massey (16th, 58.84) and Tylee Hinek (18th, 1:00.09).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Esmerelda placed seventh (17.86), followed by Stotts (11th, 18.67), Honeyman (14th, 19.91), Hinek (17th, 20:57) and Massey (18th, 20.71).
Bowman placed third in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:30.89, while freshman Fischer was fifth in the 1,600-meter race (5:36.20). She was followed by Paysha Rex (12th, 6:15.90) and Alexia Reisenauer (21st, 7:09.67).
Sarsland (ninth, 2:42.11) and Heyen (10th, 2:42.95) were the top Bowman County finishers in the 800 meters. Rex finished 14th with a time of 2:47.43) and was followed by Reisenauer (24th, 3:14.27).
Claire Stafford was eighth in the 400 meters (1:07.80) with a personal best.
In the 200 meters, sophomore Kennedi Blankenbaker (11th, 30.03) and eighth grader Hadley Headley (12th, 30.26) were the top Bowman County runners to finish. They were followed by Lucy Heyen (21st, 31.66) and Hinek (24th, 32.09).
In the 100 meters, it was Blankenbaker (18th, 14.87), Lucy Heyen (21st, 14.96) and Hadley Headley (22nd, 14.97) running for the Bulldogs.
