Blake Schwartz, Gabe Sarsland, Cutter Ouradnik, Cale Schwartz, Jaxton Buchholz, Jace Boynton, Jace Getz, Talon Gerbig, Parker Wolbaum and Issac Wolbaum.

 Photo by Nichole Boynton

The Bowman Dawg Wrestlers have continued learning the basics and technique at practice. They are having a lot of fun and getting in a lot of mat time.

On Feb. 5, we had six wrestlers compete in Velva.

Results:

Blake Schwartz - 1st

Jace Boynton - 1st

Cale Schwartz - 1st

Gabe Sarsland - 4th - Injury Default

Cutter Ouradnik - 1st

Jace Getz - 2nd

On Feb. 6, we had six wrestlers compete in Minot.

Results:

Jaxton Buchholz - 3rd

Cale Schwartz - 1st

Jace Boynton - 1st

Gabe Sarsland - 1st

Jace Getz - 2nd

Cutter Ouradnik - 2nd

We also had three wrestlers compete in Beulah on Saturday.

Results :

Issac Wolbaum - 4th

Talon Gerbig - 1st

Parker Wolbaum - 3rd

