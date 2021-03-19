The Bowman Dawg Wrestlers have continued learning the basics and technique at practice. They are having a lot of fun and getting in a lot of mat time.
On Feb. 5, we had six wrestlers compete in Velva.
Results:
Blake Schwartz - 1st
Jace Boynton - 1st
Cale Schwartz - 1st
Gabe Sarsland - 4th - Injury Default
Cutter Ouradnik - 1st
Jace Getz - 2nd
On Feb. 6, we had six wrestlers compete in Minot.
Results:
Jaxton Buchholz - 3rd
Cale Schwartz - 1st
Jace Boynton - 1st
Gabe Sarsland - 1st
Jace Getz - 2nd
Cutter Ouradnik - 2nd
We also had three wrestlers compete in Beulah on Saturday.
Results :
Issac Wolbaum - 4th
Talon Gerbig - 1st
Parker Wolbaum - 3rd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.