The long ride to Cooperstown paid off both ways for the girls’ cross-country team Saturday.
The team came home with a trophy after finishing third in the Class B race.
Freshman Jaci Fischer was the first Bulldog across the line, placing 11th with a time of 20:18.1.
Another freshman, Peyton Gette of Kindred won the individual Class B girls crown with a time of 19:08.70, followed close behind by Norah Entzi of Edgeley/Kulm (second, 19:11.3), Brooklyn Bartsch of Rugby (third, 19:28.3) and Hannah Westin of Shiloh Christian (fourth, 19:33.4) over the 5-kilometer course.
Julie Sarsland was the second Bulldog to finish (25th, 20:56.1), followed by Kenley Bowman (29th, 21:06.9), Teagan Homelvig (42nd, 21:42.5), Landyn Gerbig (48th, 21:47.4), Adysin Gerbig (71st, 22:39.4) and Paysha Rex (78th, 22:42.8).
According to coach Jonathon Jahner, Fischer ran a strong race. “It was great to see Jaci come back and run the way we know she can. It was good to see her come back and put a really good race out there. She had a phenomenal year last year and the week after regionals she got so sick,” the coach said. “She didn’t practice for a week.
“Last year, she had a really disappointing state meet. Just because of illness. There was nothing she could do about that.
“So, it was so good to see her come back and redeem herself this year with such an excellent run.
“She got out strong and she led the entire field to that post... and that set her up to have an excellent race and finish where she did. It was an awesome race for her,” the coach added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.