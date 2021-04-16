Bowman County dominated the girls’ competition when the school hosted a track invitational April 8.
The Bulldogs scored 201 points, with Montana’s Dawson County placing second with 110.5 points.
Mott-Regent/New England was third with 80 points, followed by Shiloh Christian (48), Bison of South Dakota (40), Baker (29), Killdeer (28.5), Harding County (28), Beach (26) and Grant County/Flasher (23) rounding out the top ten teams in the 13-team field.
Bowman County picked up a victory in the high jump, with sophomore Avrie Nohava clearing 4 feet nine inches, while the quartet of Rhyann Heyen, Jaci Fischer, Paysha Rex and Kenley Bowman gave the hosts a win in the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:12.33 in the event.
Esmerelda Madrigal grabbed a second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.77, her personal best. She also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles and also helped Ellie Powell, Kennedi Blankenbaker and Jenn Buchholz place third in the 4x200 relay with a 1:55.21 time.
Allison Hoff tied for second in the shot put with 33 feet, seven inch throw, while also placing second in the discus with a 97-6 effort. Hoff also placed fourth in the javelin (91-11).
