The Bowman Dawg Wrestlers started their season three weeks ago. They have competed in Bismarck, Watford City and Lemmon.
Feb. 13, 2021 Hazen Results:
Jace Boynton - 1st
Talon Gerbig - 2nd
Lyric Steele - 3rd
Gabe Sarsland - 1st
Jace Getz - 3rd
Cutter Ouradnik - 1st
Feb. 14, 2021 Buffalo, SD results:
EJ Janikowski - 2nd
Hadley Janikowski - 2nd
Jace Boynton - 1st
Isaac Wolbaum
Parker Wolbaum
Lyric Steel - 3rd
Eamon Allerdings - 1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.