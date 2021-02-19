Little Wrestlers.tiff

(l-r): Cutter Ouradnik, Jace Getz, Ian Sense, Isaac Wolbaum, Parker Wolbaum, Gabe Sarsland, Jace Boynton, Talon Gerbig and Finley Coates.

The Bowman Dawg Wrestlers started their season three weeks ago. They have competed in Bismarck, Watford City and Lemmon.  

Feb. 13, 2021 Hazen Results:

Jace Boynton - 1st

Talon Gerbig - 2nd

Lyric Steele - 3rd

Gabe Sarsland - 1st

Jace Getz - 3rd

Cutter Ouradnik - 1st

Feb. 14, 2021 Buffalo, SD results:

EJ Janikowski - 2nd

Hadley Janikowski - 2nd

Jace Boynton - 1st

Isaac Wolbaum

Parker Wolbaum

Lyric Steel - 3rd

Eamon Allerdings - 1st

