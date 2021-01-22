Women’s Volleyball Standings - Week 1
Kevin Miller Construction - 3 vs Volleyball Busters - 0 (Busters had an injury in the 1st game and had to forfeit the rest of the games for the evening. Hope you are all better soon and back next week!)
Wicked Wackers - 2 vs Southwest Ag - 1
Wicked Wackers - 3 vs Young Guns 0
Kevin Miller Construction - 3 vs Hey Girl Hey - 0
Southwest Ag - 3 vs Hey Girl Hey - 0
Young Guns - 3 vs Volleyball Busters - 0 via (Forfeit)
Men’s Basketball Standings - Week 1
Glines Electric - 60 vs Premier Core - 37
Scranton JACAM - 75 vs Brosz Engineering - 60
Dakota Western Bank - 64 vs Premier Core – 30
