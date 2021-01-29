2021 Men’s County League Basketball Standings - Week 2 -
Jan 20, 2021:
• Glines Electric 51 vs Brosz Engineering 42
• Scranton JACAM 113 vs Dakota Western Bank 81
• Brosz Engineering 75 vs Premier Core 29
2021 Women’s Volleyball Standings - Week 2 -
Jan 20, 2021:
• Southwest Ag 2 vs Volleyball Busters 1
• Wicked Wackers 2 vs Volleyball Busters 1
• Kevin Miller Construction 3 vs Southwest
Ag 0
• Kevin Miller Construction 3 vs Young Guns 0
• Hey Girl Hey 2 vs Young Guns 1
• Wicked Wackers 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.